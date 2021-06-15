Ohemaa Woyeje says Captain Smart lied about why he was taken off the airwaves by Angel FM management

In May 2021, Smart was suspended by Dr. Kwaku Oteng, founder of the Angel Group of Companies

In a new interview, Ohemaa Woyeje disclosed the real reason why Smart was suspended

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Angel FM Presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje, has made some interesting revelations about the circumstances leading to the suspension of Captain Smart by Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

In a new interview with Zionfelix, she disclosed that Smart lied about the real reasons why he was suspended by Oteng, who is the founder of Angel Group of Companies, the parent company of Angel FM.

Captain Smart lied about why Dr. Kwaku Oteng suspended him; Ohemaa Woyege reveals. Photo source: user-generated

Source: UGC

In early May 2021, it was revealed that Captain Smart has been suspended by the management of the radio station.

There were a number of reports that stated varied reasons why Captain Smart was sacked, including the fact that Dr. Kwaku Oteng received a notice from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to take the presenter off the air.

Speaking about the suspension, Ohemaa Woyeje said it had nothing to do with the GRA.

"After seeing the letter of the suspension, I realized that it was quite different from the information out there about GRA issues. According to the letter that I saw and read from Dr. Kwaku Oteng, the message in there was different from what was told to the public on the Metro (TV) interview," Ohemaa, who hosts Yadwuma Nie, the mid-morning show on Angel FM said.

She further explained what was in the letter: "Apparently, Dr. Kwaku Oteng wanted him to address issues without insulting people no matter what. There had been prior conversations before hoping that there would be a change but Smart didn't listen. Once it continued, Oteng had a decision to make as a businessman. He didn't want the situation to affect his other companies."

Skip to 7 minutes 35 seconds to watch Ohemaa explain why Captain Smart lied about his suspension.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Smart had disclosed that the managers of Media General, the parent company of TV3, Onua FM, and Onua TV expressed interest in acquiring his services some three years ago.

Smart made the revelation during an interview on Sunrise, the morning show on 3 FM 92.7 hosted by Alfred Ocansey.

He shared details about being in talks with Beatrice Agyemang, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Kanda-based conglomerate for years.

In other news, a young Ghanaian police officer, Emmanuel Osei, met his untimely death after armed robbers shot him in a bullion van robbery. The sad incident happened in James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, claiming the life of a civilian.

According to a statement by the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, the bullion van was on a daily collection rounds.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen