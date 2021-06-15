A pathologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has ruled the death of Leticia Kyere Pinaman as unnatural

The father of the 14-year-old student who allegedly committed suicide, Williams Kyere, says he suspects the school authorities

Leticia of the Miracle Educational Academy Junior High School allegedly took her life in the school

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the death of Leticia Kyere Pinaman, the 14-year-old final year student of the Miracle Educational Academy Junior High School (JHS) in Sunyani was not natural.

Leticia died from asphyxia (suffocation) through hanging, a senior specialist pathologist at the Komfo ANokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ernest K. Adjei, found, graphic.com.gh reports.

Initial reports claimed that the 14-year-old committed suicide as her body was found hanging at the school's dining hall while other students were attending bible studies at the school's auditorium at about 6:30 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021.

A note found on the deceased read "THERE IS SOO MUCH SORROW AND PAIN IN MY HEART".

Foul play

Leticia’s father, Williams Kyere, said he suspects the school authorities.

Speaking in an interview on UTV Ghana News, Kyere insisted that his daughter was slain and hanged to conceal the killing.

''My daughter is called Leticia Kyere Pinaman. She's 14 years old and will be clocking 15 this coming November 8. She's in her final year in junior high school,'' he said.

Kyere said he was surprised when he was told that his daughter had committed suicide. “The rope they claim she used in hanging herself to death cannot kill her because when I went to the scene, she stood on her toes; that means it was a ploy and I suspect the school authorities,” he added.

A lot of questions to answer

He said students in the school always go for dining before converging for Bible studies in the school's church auditorium, but on the day his daughter allegedly committed suicide, the school gathered for Bible studies before dining.

''There's a lot of question to answer,'' he said.

The body has since been released to the family after the pathologist concluded the autopsy on Saturday, June 5, 2021, graphic.com.gh reports.

