A struggling Ghanaian man who had 4As in the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs financial support

Michael Egya couldn't further his education despite getting good grades after his dad fell seriously sick

The 23-year-old is appealing to benevolent groups or individuals to come to his aid and help him realise his dream of pursuing tertiary education

Michael Egya, an intelligent Ghanaian student who graduated from Nana Brentu Senior High Technical School in 2019, is in dire need of financial support to enable his dream of pursuing tertiary education to come true.

The young man who studied General Arts passed his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as he had A's in four subjects, B's in three subjects and a C in English Language.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Michael revealed that his dream of pursuing further education right after SHS suffered a major setback as his dad became seriously ill.

"When I completed SHS in 2019, my dad who was the one taking care of me was diagnosed with stroke and could not afford my school fees. Also, my mum was jobless hence making it difficult for me to further my education.

I want to achieve my dream

Currently living at Enchi in the Western North Region, the 23-year-old said he still relishes the opportunity of realising his dream as a professional teacher and would be happy to get a formal education in that field.

He appealed to benevolent groups and individuals to come to his aid and support him financially through school.

"Please, I need your help. I want to further my education at a teacher training college so I can one day become a teacher, something I have always dreamt of,” he told YEN.com.gh.

Persons or organisations who want to reach out to Michael for more enquiries can do so at 055 267 9804.

