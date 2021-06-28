KiDi is getting trolled for losing out on the Artiste of the Year award at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards

He was expected to pick the award but Diana Antwi Hamilton won the award and made history as the first female artiste alive to go home with the gong

In a video posted online, DKB and Giovani Caleb make fun of the Lynx Entertainment artiste for not winning the award

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A video has emerged of comedian DKB and television presenter Giovani Caleb making fun of Kidi for losing out on the ultimate award at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Even though many were tipping Kidi to win the award, Gospel artiste, Diana Antwi Hamilton took home the gong.

DKB and Giovani Caleb laugh at KiDi for losing to Diana Antwi Hamilton at VGMA21. Photo source: Instagram @dkbghana, @kidimusic @giovani.caleb)

Source: Instagram

"Like KiDi, he will be back," Giovani Caleb said mockingly in a video posted on Instagram.

"KiDi ihn mouth plenty wey Diana Hamilton come say 'shut up and bend over,'" added DKB.

Hamilton made history as the first female artiste alive to win the award in the scheme's 22 years history.

She also won four other awards, including Most Popular Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Watch the video of DKB and Giovani Caleb making fun of KiDI below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"The only time DKB made me laugh @ his joke ," commented the_real_tottijhay.

Also at the 2021 VGMAs, Yaw Tog won the Best Hip Hop Song of the Year with his street anthem, Sore at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

He beat the likes of Medikal, Bosom Pyung and Kofi Jamar to win the award.

The remix of his song featuring Kwesi Arthur and Stormzy made history when it garnered one million views on Youtube some three days after it was released.

Eno Barony also won Best Rap Performance at the awards. She knocked down competition from other artistes including Sarkodie, Joey B, StongMan Burner, and Medikal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh