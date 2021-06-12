Actress Nana Ama McBrown has debuted a new look in her latest video on social media

The video shows McBrown rocking short hair while looking dazzling in a beautiful dress

The actress look has stirred loads of reactions from her followers on Instagram who have fallen in love

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Star actress Nana Ama McBrown is one who dazzles and glows in any kind of fashion she chooses to step out.

And that has been the case as she shows off a new short hair look in her latest video on social media.

McBrown Shows Off New Short Hair Look In Latest Video; Fans Hail Her Beauty Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In the video, McBrown is seen in a stunning dress made from an off white and silver coloured lace.

The happy-looking actress smiled beautifully while she turned around in the video to give full look at her style.

Unlike many of her photos and video and photos, McBrown wore no wig or weaveon but rocked very short hair. The short hair was permed and styled to lie down.

It is not known when McBrown got her new hairstyle but the video was first sighted by YEN.com.gh on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The actress posted it on her Instagram page with the caption:

"This is Ama for You #HappySoul #BlessedSoul #WayTooBlessed."

McBrown's hashtag made reference to the lyrics of Shenseea's Blessed song featuring Tyga which was playing in the background.

Fans react to McBrown's new short hair look

Following McBrown's video, many of her followers including fans and colleague celebrities have been awed by her looks.

Actress Vvian Jill (vivian_jill_lawrence) described McBrown's smile as beautiful:

"Beautiful smile ❤️"

Actress and movie producer Selassie Ibahim (selassie_ibrahim) summed the video up as:

"Priceless ❤️❤️❤️."

tmghlivedotcom was wowed:

"Wow, This is beautiful Empress @iamamamcbrown ."

hajrah_kelley70 described the actress pretty:

"Love figure pretty girl."

Baby Maxin wows fans with her cars

McBrown's latest video comes after her two-year-old daughter, Baby Maxin, wowed fans by lining up her cars in a new photo.

The photo had Maxin rocking a red and white top which she matched with her pair of shorts and sneakers.

Parked behind Maxin were a variety of cars (toy cars for babies) which she is known to love to ride in. It is one of such cars she rode in with John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, on his birthday in October 2020.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News