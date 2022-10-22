A beautiful Ghanaian lady could not hold back her joy after she noticed US president Joe Biden had cleared her student loan debt

The lady who lives in the United States thanked the president profusely in a video and jumped around her room in excitement

Many folks were happy for her and prayed such favour would reach them in their respective countries

A Ghanaian lady who schools in the US was overcome with joy after she checked her student portal and found out the government had cleared her student loan, and she was now debt free.

The young woman was a beneficiary of US president Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loans of millions of students studying in the US who were saddled with student debt.

The policy was to relieve the burden on students in the country. The Ghanaian lady who lives in the country was delighted when she found out Joe Biden had fulfilled his promise.

She jumped around her room in joy and excitement. She thanked Joe Biden and said he would win power for a second term.

The video pleased many who were happy for the young woman and wished a similar policy would be implemented in their countries.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video marvelled at the gesture the president had made.

Reactions As Lady Celebrates Being Student Debt Free

Beatrice was pleased with the news:

At this point, I will be praying for him during Friday all night service

Sweet also wrote:

The Canadian Government need to take note, so I can celebrate as well.

Opinion made a hilarious comment:

Nana Addo come and see what your fellow men are doing

Myndi Iamstrong also wrote:

Awww i can feel the happiness through the phone

Source: YEN.com.gh