Sarkodie is a proud member of the 'Nkuto' crew

In a new interview with comedian Sdekele, he shared that his family uses the product

Sarkodie's revelation has generated several comments

Sarkodie has shared the product he uses to maintain glowing skin.

During an Instagram interview session with comedian Sdekele, the Coachella rapper was asked about his skincare routine.

Sarkodie discloses he uses 'nkuto' for his skin; creates conversations. Photo source: Instagram (@Sarkodie)

Shea butter (nkuto) is a fat extracted from the nut of the African shea tree.

"I actually dey use, how you say... nkuto," said Sarkodie.

"no-no, no I dey make serious waa. My whole household nkuto we dey use so... I used to buy some from Hamamat (former Miss Malaika Queen Montia)

As expected, Sarkodie's comment has stirred reactions with some being amazing at the revelation, and others doubting him.

Blaqforeigner: "Big advert for nkuto sellers"

Adjoa_pretty: "Oh but shea butter is good for dark skin so it’s could be possible."

grave_12: "Kabutey dey lie"

iamkrisan: "Is true,my daughter skin is dark but when she started using Shea butter,her is the same as sark."

Akwasi Agyare: "This man De3 most of his things are fake"

barbie_treyy: "See this generation saying he’s stingy because he’s using our own local Shea butter. Ak3si s3m nti small time na ur money finish. Then dem Dey kill for money rituals. U get small money so u go buy 500cedis pomade,no wonder poverty is swallowing the youth. Ak3si s3m."

R-enam: "But I don't understand why people are saying he is lying tho...what cream were you expecting him to use tho?..shea butter is a good and quality product?

