The funeral of the late comedian and actor C Confion was held in Kumasi on Saturday, December 11, 2025

The funeral was attended by several Kumawood stars, such as Lil Win, Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu, Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill Lawrence and others

Many people applauded the Ghanaian celebrities for gracing the funeral grounds, while others left condolence messages for the bereaved family

The funeral rites of C Confion, the protégé of Kumawood star and YouTuber Ras Nene, was held on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Buokrom in Kumasi.

C Confion's funeral

Many Kumawood stars and Ghanaian celebrities showed out in their numbers to support C Confion's family as they laid their beloved son to rest.

At the funeral grounds, Kumawood stars Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Ypee, and Papa Kumasi were spotted at the ceremony and received a rousing welcome from funeral guests.

Other Kumawood stars Ras Nene, Wayoosi, 39 Forty, Yaw Dabo, Lil Win and others were in attendance.

Sensational Ghanaian musician Sista Afia also attended the funeral ceremony, along with Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown and many others.

This comes after C Confion fell ill after he came down with a serious illness that left him hospitalised for several weeks.

Photos from C Confion's funeral

Reactions to videos from C Confion's funeral

Many people applauded musician Sista Afia for showing up at the funeral grounds, while others admired how beautifully she looked in her all-black attire.

Others left condolence messages in the comment section, expressing dismay at the young Kumawood star's passing.

Others also applauded other stars, such as Lil Win, Yaw Dabo, Kwaku Manu and others, for gracing the funeral grounds.

The reactions of Ghanaians to the videos from the funeral of C Confion are below:

ghanaarmani said:

"Eiiiish Afia u try waaaa"

ab_igail9606 said:

"Sister Afia looking gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️."

ivy_nimoh said:

"Still can't believe this...my God. It is well"

eagyemangboakye said:

"Arguably the biggest star in Ghana ❤️."

afenze_kitchen said:

"Lil win and Kwaku Manu derrr rough saaa 🤣🤣🤣🤣 best friends."

efe_papabi said:

"Awww Kyekyeku take heart wai, he is at a better place with the lord."

queen_ephaly said:

"Oh nooo this is so sad 💔."

asherqueen_jamesversion said:

"Is that Oteele I'm seeing far behind Dabo......rest well with God the soldier's soldier C Confion hmmmmm 🥺."

Videos from C Confion's funeral

Video from the candlelight

C Confion's bae unconsolable at his funeral

YEN.com.gh reported that the late C Confion's girlfriend Sandra was unconsolable at the 28-year-old Kumawood actor's funeral in Buokrom on January 11, 2025.

C Confion's beautiful girlfriend in a video was seen crying uncontrollably at the funeral grounds as sympathisers consoled her.

Many people in the comment section prayed for strength for her, while others left condolence messages for the bereaved family.

