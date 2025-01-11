Ghanaian forward Joseph Painstil shared a moment with singer Kweku Flick while on holiday in Accra

The footballer who also does music could be collaborating with the singer on his next project

Painstil enjoyed a remarkable year in the MLS last season, winning the championship with LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil has met fast-rising Ghanaian singer Kweku Flick during his time on holiday.

The Ghana international, who won the Major League Soccer with the LA club, is also known for his interest in music, having already released a couple of songs, including Blessing, which was performed during their trophy parade.

His meeting with Kweku Flick has sparked rumours of a likely collaboration between the two before he returns to the United States.

Joseph Paintsil and Kweku Flick jam to Sarkodie's Messiah. Photo: Twitter/ @josephpaintsil_ Instagram/ @kwekuflick

In a video shared on social media, Paintsil was spotted jamming to a song by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, which features Flick.

The song, which is yet to be officially released, has received widespread popularity on social media, with TikTokers using the sound for their content.

Meanwhile, Painstil has a few days left for his holidays in Ghana before returning to the United States to begin pre-season with the LA Galaxy.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign in his first season in Major League Soccer, scoring 14 goals and delivering eight assists as LA Galaxy won their sixth title, per Transfermarkt.

The LA Galaxy Designated Player is expected to play a key role at the club in the 2025 season as they aim to defend their title.

Paintsil and music

The former KRC Genk forward has successfully combined his music and football career. Despite giving a lot of his attention to football, the passionate singer discloses that he hops on beats any time he is free and gets the inspiration to write something down.

Paintsil has released a couple of songs, the latest being Blessing, which he composed during the playoffs of the 2024 MLS championship.

"I only focus on my free days, like now that we are on vacation," he told 3 Sports, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"When the season starts, I have to really focus on just footballâ€¦ I will have two ways of dealing with things, and that is not good for an athlete."

“It’s a great feeling when they appreciate your song. Knowing these people have really accepted me is amazing,” he said.

Paintsil has never hidden his desire to work with some of the top Ghanaian artists as he continues to build his music profile.

Painstil scores in MLS final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil scored the opener in the final of Major League Soccer, as the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls to be crowned champions.

The Black Stars forward gave LA Galaxy an early lead before Gabriel Pec sealed victory with the second moments later.

Painstil moved to the MLS from KRC Genk in February 2024 and instantly became a cult hero at the club.

