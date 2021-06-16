A clip of Constable General Emmanuel Osei creating beautiful memories with a lady friend has emerged online

The police officer who was shot and killed on Monday, June 14, was spotted with the lady having fun at an eatery

The clip was posted online to reflect on the deceased's heartwarming memories before his unexpected demise

A clip of murdered Constable General Emmanuel Osei creating beautiful memories with a lady friend before his unexpected death has emerged online.

Before his demise on Friday, June 14, Constable General Emmanuel Osei was a son, friend, and police officer serving his country.

The 25-year-old police officer and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, were shot and killed by unknown armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on June 14 while he was escorting a bullion van transporting money.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Constable General Emmanuel Osei was spotted with the lady friend having fun at an eatery.

It appears the heart-rending clip was posted online by a close friend to mourn and reflect on his sweet memories before his unexpected death.

The clip was simply captioned ''RIP Koby''.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Constable General Emmanuel Osei's mother has painfully grieved his death.

She wept bitterly as she mourned the heinous killing of her son when reporters went to the family house.

''I have suffered and just when my son gained employment to take of me [he has been killed]. Look at my end,'' she told reporters amid tears.

In a related story, following his untimely death, Constable General Osei's father has disclosed when he last spoke to his son.

Speaking to reporters at their family house, the father of the deceased revealed that he last spoke to his son on Friday, June 11, before he was killed in the heinous robbery incident on Monday, June 14.

''He came here last Friday [June 11] and told me he was packing his things to his new abode, so I told his mother to get him a taxi. When we finished packing, I asked him when he will come and take me to his new place; he said he would come and pick me to see his new place at Kanda Estates by the end of this week,'' Osei's father said.

