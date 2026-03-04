Antoine Semenyo’s rich vein of form shows no signs of slowing down since his switch from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City

The 26-year-old produced a stunning volley to put the Cityzens in front against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night

Netizens flooded social media to serenade the Black Stars forward with endless praise for his red-hot form

Antoine Semenyo delivered another statement performance on March 4, smashing home a stunning volley to hand Manchester City the lead against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Ghana international continues to justify his big-money arrival with decisive contributions week after week.

Antoine Semenyo Fires Spectacular Volley as Fans Go Crazy Online.

Semenyo continues hot form, nets stunning volley

City had been probing patiently before the breakthrough arrived in the 31st minute. After an earlier attempt drifted narrowly wide, Semenyo stayed alert.

A sweeping move began deep in defence, with nearly every player in blue involved. Rayan Cherki then surged forward, skipped past his marker and whipped a teasing delivery into the area.

The Black Stars attacker adjusted swiftly and unleashed a crisp left-footed finish that left the goalkeeper helpless.

Watch the video:

That strike followed his match-winning display against Leeds just days earlier, where he secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

Since settling into life at the Etihad, the 26-year-old has looked at ease in Pep Guardiola’s system.

The latest goal takes his tally to nine direct contributions since his January debut, seven finishes and two assists in 12 games for the Sky Blues.

In total, he now boasts 15 goals. Only Erling Haaland, with 22 and Brentford’s Igor Thiago, with 18, have managed more.

According to Squawka, among Premier League players, only Viktor Gyokeres has recorded more goal involvements in all competitions since January. The Sporting striker sits on 10, just ahead of Semenyo’s nine.

From a Ghanaian viewpoint, the numbers are even more impressive. He has set a new benchmark for the most productive campaign by a player from the West African nation in England’s top flight, eclipsing marks previously set by Anthony Yeboah and Andre Ayew.

Antoine Semenyo Fires Spectacular Volley as Fans Go Crazy Online.

Fans react to Semenyo's goal vs Nottingham

Supporters wasted no time sharing their thoughts online. YEN.com.gh gathered several reactions from X.

@YUNGBIG33 aimed a jibe at Arsenal:

"This man arrived to steal Arsenal’s title."

@Adeyemi_AFC hailed:

"Great signing, instant impact."

@TheodoreBasil, an Arsenal fan, lamented:

"This boy suppose to remain in Bournemouth ooo . He is giving me high BLOOD pressure. I don’t like it . Arsenal deserve to win this league without this type of pressure."

@eastBUBU praised:

"What a signing this dude has been for many city Proper baller, Ghana cooked here."

@ballerzarena summed up:

"From January signing to key player Semenyo isn’t here to play, he’s here to dominate."

With momentum building and confidence soaring, the Ghana international is quickly becoming one of the most influential figures in the title race.

Source: YEN.com.gh