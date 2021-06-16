The mother of the slain Ghanaian police officer who was killed while protecting money in a bullion van has mourned his grisly death

She cried that her son has been killed just when he gained employment to ameliorate her struggles

Constable General Emmanuel Osei was shot and killed by unknown armed robbers on Monday, June 14

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The mother of the slain Ghanaian police officer who was killed while protecting money in a bullion van, Constable General Emmanuel Osei, has painfully grieved his death.

Emmanuel Osei, 25, was shot and killed by unknown armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, while transporting money in a bullion van.

An eyewitness, Afua Badu, was also shot and killed in the robbery incident.

Emmanuel Osei: Poor mother of policeman who was killed in bullion van robbery speaks. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Constable General Osei's mother has wept bitterly as she mourned the heinous killing of her son when reporters went to the family house.

''I have suffered and just when my son gained employment to take of me [he has been killed]. Look at my end,'' she told reporters amid tears.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, was at the family house of Constable General Osei along with some personnel of the police command to commiserate with the bereaved family over their loss.

The police chief assured the family that the police will ensure that the perpetrators of the grisly crime are brought to book.

Scores of mourners, sympathisers, and family members were clad in black and red at the family house of the deceased to mourn his untimely death at the time of IGP's visit.

Meanwhile, the IGP has engaged several stakeholders in the banking sector to address the recent murder of the police officer who was tasked to escort a vehicle carrying cash.

At the meeting held with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, executives of the Ghana Association of Bankers, and managing directors of banks in Ghana, the decision to use standardised equipment for Cash in Transit (CIT) services was reiterated.

This decision will be effective on June 30, 2021.

Watch the video below:

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Wale and entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo clashed on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night, June 12.

The heated misunderstanding ensued after Shatta Wale requested an apology from the entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo after he described the dancehall musician as ''confused and inconsistent'', among other things.

Asamoah-Baidoo, however, declined because he felt he had done nothing wrong.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Newspaper