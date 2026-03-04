An Indian student currently on an exchange programme in Ghana has taken to social media to share what she describes as striking cultural differences between her home country and the traditional practices she has observed in Ghana and parts of Africa.

In a video that has since sparked conversations online, the student reflected on how her exposure to Ghanaian society has reshaped some of her long-held perceptions, particularly about marriage and the role of women.

According to her, one of the most fascinating discoveries was the Ghanaian approach to marriage.

She explained that, from what she had observed and been told, families in Ghana generally do not force women into arranged marriages but instead allow them the freedom to choose their own spouses.

She contrasted this with practices in parts of India, where arranged marriages remain common and, in some cases, families play a dominant role in selecting partners for their daughters.

She described Ghana’s approach as respectful of women’s autonomy and personal choice.

However, what surprised her most was the tradition of bride price, a customary practice in many Ghanaian and African communities where a man presents gifts or payment to the family of the woman he intends to marry.

According to her understanding, the bride price is seen as a symbolic gesture of appreciation to the bride’s family for raising her and nurturing her into adulthood.

She said she found this particularly fascinating because it sharply contrasts with what happens in many parts of India, where the practice of dowry historically involves the bride’s family giving money, gifts or property to the groom or his family.

She explained that, within certain Indian cultural contexts, the groom is sometimes viewed as assuming financial responsibility for the bride, and this expectation has traditionally influenced dowry practices.

Reflecting on the differences, she suggested that the contrasting marriage rites reveal broader cultural attitudes toward women and their perceived value within society.

Her observations have since generated mixed reactions online, with some users praising her for highlighting positive aspects of Ghanaian traditions, while others cautioned against broad generalisations about either culture.

Reactions to the Ghana-India cultural disparities

Scores of people have taken to the comment section of her social media post to share their thoughts on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments below.

Zubaida Ismail commented:

"That's why we are different. We can't all practice the same culture. The world wouldn't be diverse if we all did. In India, women pay dowries to men, and that has even become a money-making show. The higher your dowry, the better your chances of securing that man."

Grace_Unspeakable noted:

"Funny how some people think Africa is backward until they experience certain freedoms here. The same continent that they pity is where she feels most respected, as a woman. Let that sink in."

Stessy said:

"She exposed the game without even trying. In India, they collect dowry, and in Ghana, we pay bride price. One system says, 'Give me money to accept your daughter, ' and the other says, 'I am honoured to join your family. Big Win for African traditions. "

