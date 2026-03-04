Ibrahim Mahama addressed reports about his newly acquired Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, reportedly worth over $56m, after a video showed the luxury aircraft parked at the airport's VIP section

The ultra-long-range Global 6500, known for its Rolls-Royce Pearl engines and 4K cabin entertainment, replaced his older Bombardier 604 jet

Responding to questions about the fate of his former aircraft, the Engineers and Planners CEO said he had donated it to the state to serve as an emergency air ambulance

Ghanaian billionaire Ibrahim Mahama has broken his silence after purchasing a new private jet, a Bombardier Global 6500 reportedly worth over $56m.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, reports emerged that the businessman, the brother of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, had purchased the new plane, a high-end luxury jet owned by multiple global power players.

Popular blogger, GH Hyper, shared a video on his Instagram page showing the business mogul arriving at the airport with his associates in luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles before a trip abroad.

The new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, with a sleek custom white and grey paint job boldly branded "Dzata," was parked at the VIP spot at the airport.

The Bombardier Global 6500 is described by experts as an ultra-long-range business jet equipped with 4K cabin entertainment and leading-edge wing technology and Rolls-Royce Pearl engines that offer superior fuel efficiency and performance.

Ibrahim Mahama speaks about private jet acquisition

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page, the 1957 News, Ibrahim Mahama was asked about plans for his old private jet in the wake of his new acquisition.

Over the years, the businessman had been known for owning a Bombardier 604 jet, nicknamed Dzata, which first made headlines after the New York Times reported in 2014 that the US had flagged the aircraft for a trip to Iran.

Responding to the query about his old jet, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners said he had donated it to the state to be used as an emergency air ambulance.

"My old plane is now an air ambulance, an emergency air ambulance for every Ghanaian. Not just for me, but for every Ghanaian," he said.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's private jet donation

Ibrahim Mahama drives President Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama grabbed attention after driving his brother, President John Mahama.

A secretly recorded video showed the Ghanaian business mogul driving his brother away from the airport after he returned to the country following a trip to China.

