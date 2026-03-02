Congratulatory messages have poured in for a young Ghanaian man who was recently issued a US visa

A video showed the conversation he had during his interview with the visa officer, and what improved his chances of being successful

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have congratulated the young man on being granted a US visa

Following the announcement by the US Embassy in Accra that over 1,000 non-immigrant visa appointment slots were available to Ghanaian citizens, a young man expressed joy at being a beneficiary.

This came after his visa interview at the US Embassy ended successfully, prompting him to share details of what transpired during the meeting with the visa officer.

A travel enthusiast known on TikTok as @oseibarima shared the visa transcript of the interview, highlighting key parts of the conversation.

He indicated that after handing over his documents, the visa officer noted that the purpose of his visit was to see his wife. When asked how long he had been married, he replied that it had been since 2022.

The visa officer then asked how long his wife had been living in the US, to which he responded that she had been there since 2018, when she completed her master’s degree and decided to further pursue a PhD.

The visa officer also asked about a previous visa refusal, where he had been denied a student visa.

The applicant explained that his decision to travel to the US was primarily to assist his wife, particularly now that she is a new mother.

"I am going there because she is in her final year, attending conferences, completing her dissertation, and taking care of our child. I would have to be there to help her," he said.

The visa officer also inquired about their first child and the child’s age. After reviewing his wife’s visa documents, the officer asked him to come for biometric processing on a specific date.

In an analysis of why the applicant’s visa was approved, the officer indicated that while the program fit and funding clarity were medium, the applicant had strong interview delivery.

Detailing what boosted the applicant’s chances, the officer noted that the responses were consistent and timely, and that the supporting proof of the wife’s visa also helped.

The visa officer also added that the purpose of the visit was clear.

Offering tips to improve visa interviews, the officer stated that B1/B2 visa applicants should bring up marriage and children if family is central to their story.

The officer also advised applicants during the visa interview to give answers that are short and factual, explaining only when asked.

Reactions to man being granted US visa

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the young man and commended the US Embassy for making non-immigrant slots available to Ghanaians.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“The US Embassy deserves praise for opening non-immigrant slots for Ghanaians. Congratulations to the young man for gaining a visa.”

Goodluck Mark Okaasen commented:

“Thank you for your good work, bro.”

