Iran are facing a significant financial setback if they choose to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United States and Israel launched what was described as a “major combat operation” against Iran in the early hours of Saturday after negotiations over the Gulf nation’s nuclear programme stalled.

Later that evening, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike on his office in Tehran.

Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes on US and Israeli military bases across the western region of the Middle East.

Many of the attacks were intercepted, but the escalation has led to widespread airspace closures, leaving numerous travellers stranded.

Strikes have continued in Tehran and other parts of the country, with more than 700 civilians confirmed dead at the time of writing.

In three months, Iran are scheduled to travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup, which will also be co-hosted by Canada and Mexico.

Managed by Amir Ghalenoei, Iran has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Should Iran withdraw, or if it is determined that they are unable to compete, FIFA regulations state they would be replaced “with a nominated alternate, often the direct runner-up from the relevant qualifying playoff or highest-ranked non-qualified team from that confederation.”

That scenario would likely see either United Arab Emirates or Iraq awarded the place, with Iraq having defeated the UAE to reach the inter-confederation play-offs.

However, Iraq are due to contest their inter-confederation play-off in Mexico on March 31, presenting potential logistical challenges for FIFA in terms of timing.

FIFA’s withdrawal regulations further state that world football’s governing body “shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary.”

The prize money Iran could lose

A report filed by Associated Press suggest that a World Cup withdrawal would force Iran to forfeit at least $10.5 million in prize money - comprising the $9 million guaranteed to teams eliminated in the group stage and an additional $1.5 million allocated for what are described as “preparation costs.”

In addition, a fine of $321,000 could be imposed if Iran withdraw within 30 days of the tournament’s start date.

That penalty would double to $642,000 if the decision is made more than 30 days before the competition begins.

For now, the football world waits. With the countdown ticking, it remains unclear whether Iran will take their place at the biggest tournament on the planet or join the list of nations that have previously boycotted the World Cup.

