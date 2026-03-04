British-Ghanaian rapper Daniel Boakye, popularly known as Dsavv, was rearrested in France after escaping police custody twice in February

The 21-year-old, who was serving a six-year sentence for his role in a robbery gang, fled twice while being held in a hospital, taunting police online

On March 3, 2026, the Metropolitan Police confirmed he was captured in La Bouëxière, Brittany, after allegedly being smuggled into France in a lorry

British rapper of Ghanaian origin, Daniel Boakye, professionally known as Dsavv, has been rearrested after escaping from police custody twice.

The 21-year-old had grabbed global attention after his daring escapes on February 10 and 15, after which he recorded videos taunting law enforcement for failing to keep him incarcerated.

Rapper Dsavv escapes from custody

Daniel Boakye was jailed for six years and five months in 2023 for his alleged involvement in a robbery gang that stole phone passcodes from victims at knifepoint.

The passcodes were later used to steal approximately £115,000 of cryptocurrency.

While being held at West Middlesex University Hospital for an alleged medical issue, Dsavv escaped but was caught a day later, according to the BBC.

He was transferred to Lewisham Hospital in south-east London and once more managed to escape on February 15.

The rapper went viral after uploading a video taunting his former captors.

While rapping in front of a news report about his escape, he performed lyrics such as:

"I'm a boss, so I always find my way. I'm that guy, the boss of the UK. I just broke out of jail like Modie."

Dsavv rearrested in France

On March 3, the Metropolitan Police released a statement indicating Dsavv had been recaptured in France.

He was arrested in the town of La Bouëxière in Brittany, north-western France, and currently awaits transport back to the UK.

Authorities believe he escaped from the UK to France by being smuggled in the back of a lorry, according to Sky News.

Reactions to Dsavv's recapture

IHateEveryone said:

"The UK sent 007 to capture him cause Johnny English fumbled the capture twice!!"

Alex wrote:

"To be found in such a random village, bro definitely gave his location to a friend of his."

nowtrendwatch commented:

"Let him stay in France, he's out of the country, so he's no longer the UK's problem."

🀄️ZEENO™️said:

"So they were trying to deport him, but as soon as he leaves the country, they bring him back?"

