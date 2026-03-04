Paul Scholes has delivered a blunt verdict on the Premier League title race, insisting that neither contender has truly done enough to merit lifting the trophy this season

The legendary United midfielder believes both Man City and Arsenal have fallen short of their usual standards, although he admits they now simply “need to get over the line”

With 10 matches remaining, City and Arsenal remain locked in a tense two-way battle for the Premier League crown in what promises to be a dramatic run-in

With 10 matches left, the battle remains tight, yet the former England international, who won a staggering 11 EPL crowns, is far from impressed.

Arsenal currently sit five points clear at the summit, although they have played one game more than their closest rivals.

City, on the other hand, recovered from an unconvincing opening stretch and capitalised when the Gunners dropped crucial points, including a 2-2 stalemate against Wolves last month. That slip allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to close the gap and reignite the chase.

Despite the numbers, Scholes believes the overall quality has fallen short of championship standards.

Why neither Arsenal nor City deserve EPL

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, the United legend did not hold back.

“Whoever wins the league, you said at the end of it, they deserve it.

“None of them have convinced me that they should be Premier League champions," Scholes said, as quoted by Sun Sport.

“I don’t think they should give the trophy out this year. No one deserves it. Honestly, it’s not been great to watch.

“There’s massive pressure on them [Arsenal], ain’t there? There is because they’ve been in really good positions over the years and not been able to get over the line.

“So now they’re in an incredible position. Now look, you’re not going to see free-flowing football. You’re not.

“Like I don’t think we’ve seen it all season from any team as I keep saying, but especially at this point, it’s how they get over the line that is the most important thing.”

His remarks reflect frustration at what he views as a lack of authority from both contenders.

City vs Arsenal: Road to EPL glory

Arsenal, in particular, have faced criticism for leaning heavily on set-piece situations, particularly corners, though statistics suggest they are not as one-dimensional as some claim.

Meanwhile, City have struggled to replicate the dominance that brought them four titles in five years.

Premier League title race set for decisive Etihad showdown Even so, the destination of the crown may hinge on their upcoming meeting at the Etihad on April 18.

Should neither side stumble before then, that encounter could effectively settle the contest.

The 51-year-old, who stepped away from full-time punditry to focus on caring for his autistic child, remains unconvinced by what he has seen.

