The father of the murdered Ghanaian police officer who was killed while protecting cash in a bullion van has revealed his son's last words

He disclosed that his son mentioned to him that he will be taking him to see his new ''abode'' at Kanda Estates by the end of the week

He said his son was in the family house to pack his belongings to his new house on Friday, June 11

Constable General Emmanuel Osei was shot and killed by unknown armed robbers on Monday, June 14

The father of the slain Ghanaian police officer who was killed while protecting money in a bullion van, Constable General Emmanuel Osei, has disclosed when he last spoke to his son.

25-year-old Emmanuel Osei and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, were shot and killed by unknown armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, while he was transporting money in the bullion van.

Speaking to reporters at their family house, the father of the deceased revealed that he last spoke to his son on Friday, June 11, before he was killed in the heinous robbery incident on Monday, June 14.

''He came here last Friday [June 11] and told me he was packing his things to his new abode, so I told his mother to get him a taxi. When we finished packing, I asked him when he will come and take me to his new place; he said he would come and pick me to see his new place at Kanda Estates by the end of this week,'' Osei's father said.

Constable General Emmanuel Osei's father urged the police command vested with the power to direct, coordinate, and control police personnel to ensure police officers are given the necessary protection to safeguard their lives from criminals in such incidents that claimed his son's life.

In a related story, the mother of the slain Ghanaian police officer who was killed while protecting money in a bullion van, Constable General Emmanuel Osei, has painfully grieved his death.

Constable General Osei's mother has wept bitterly as she mourned the heinous killing of her son when reporters went to the family house.

''I have suffered and just when my son gained employment to take of me [he has been killed]. Look at my end,'' she told reporters amid tears.

