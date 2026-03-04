Man City Fans Turn on 'Fraud' After 2-2 Draw vs Forest

Manchester City’s title hopes took a hit on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a surprise 2-2 draw at home by relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities, City were pegged back twice by resilient visitors, with Elliot Anderson’s curled finish in the 76th minute earning a crucial point for Vitor Pereira's side.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Brighton means City now find themselves seven points adrift of the league leaders, although they still have a game in hand.

Wednesday’s result saw City drop points for the first time in five games, and supporters have made their frustrations known following the draw.

Matheus Nunes Slammed After ‘Useless’ Display

Man City fans appeared far from impressed with Matheus Nunes’ performance against Forest, as the Portuguese ace once again struggled to make an impact at right-back.

One supporter said: “Can't win the league with Matheus Nunes playing RB, a very useless player.”

Another added: “Matheus Nunes has to find a new club and that’s non-negotiable. What a fraud.”

One fan wrote: “I don't think I will ever EVER understand the hype around Matheus Nunes. He's genuinely one of the worst players I've ever seen "play" football.”

Another noted: “Matheus Nunes is playing so bad today.”

One concluded: “Matheus Nunes has had a TERRIBLE game so far. I hope he doesn't go back to default settings.”

Nunes struggled at both ends of the pitch against Forest, with none of his eight crosses finding their target. He also lost six of his 12 duels and committed one foul.

The Portuguese international has been Man City’s first-choice right-back this season, registering one goal and six assists across 26 league appearances.

City are expected to be on the lookout for a new wide defender once the campaign concludes, having failed to bring in a replacement for Kyle Walker following his summer exit to Burnley.

Seven points adrift of Arsenal after Wednesday’s action, Guardiola's side next visit Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

