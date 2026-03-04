Agradaa has got people talking following her decision to speak about her time as an inmate at the Nsawam Prison

She opened up on the limitations of being an inmate, touching on the things she was not allowed to do

Her interview comes in the wake of her release from prison after she was given a reduced sentence

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Nana Agradaa has spoken about her time as an inmate at Nsawam Female Prison.

In an exclusive interview with Abdul Adamu Latif, the Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Ghana Prisons, Agradaa, the loud evangelist known for her bravado and energy, sounded calm as she reflected on her experiences in prison.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions Ministry, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua, touched on the restrictions that made life harder in prison compared to life outside the walls.

“When it comes to prison, we have laws, and issues of church, praying, and religious worship are also regulated. You might want to pray fervently like you do in church, but the laws here do not give you that freedom.”

She cited how strict the prison officers were, to the extent that she sometimes wondered if they were against the Christian faith.

She recounted how limitations were placed on praying, singing, and even freely participating in Christian worship, as she would have done outside prison.

Agradaa, however, explained that although these restrictions initially bothered her, she came to understand over time that the rules were put in place to regulate these activities, and she had to live with them.

"At one time, I fasted for six months, and Madam One called, complaining that the fast could cause illness, for which she would then be held responsible.”

“In the beginning, you may think the Officer in Charge is against the practice of Christianity because you are told not to shout, sing, or even pray freely. But I later realised that the law is different from the traditional way of doing things,” she said.

Details of Agradaa’s sentence

Agradaa, on July 3, 2025, was sentenced to 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court.

This followed her conviction on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

She appealed the judgment at the Amasaman High Court and won on February 5, 2026, when the court reduced her sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

At the time of writing, the video of Agradaa speaking about her time as a Nsawam Prison inmate had generated many reactions.

Watch the video of Agradaa speaking about her time as an inmate:

