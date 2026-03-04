The staging of a World Cup play-off match is in doubt, according to reports, amid the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran.

The inter-confederation play-offs are due to be held in Mexico from March 26-31, with six teams from five confederations involved.

Mexico was chosen as the host back in November, with stadiums in Monterrey and Guadalajara due to stage the four matches that will be played.

There had already been concerns raised over World Cup matches being hosted in Mexico amid a spate of gang-related violence across the country towards the end of February.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino attempted to ease those concerns, stating that he was 'not worried' about the situation.

But after the US and Israel launched a 'major combat operation' on Iran in the early hours of Saturday - which has continued into this week - a new major issue surrounding the play-offs has emerged.

Iran have launched retaliatory attacks on various US and Israel military bases in the Middle East, causing airspace closures in affected countries such as Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Iraq are another country who have been severely impacted, with BBC Travel reporting that their airspace is closed and that US officials have urged any of its citizens to leave the country 'immediately'.

Iraq are due to play in the inter-confederation play-off final on March 31 against either Bolivia or Suriname - but the Iraqi Football Association say that several players and staff have been unable to gain entry visas.

Their head coach, Graham Arnold, is currently based in the UAE.

According to The Guardian, FIFA have told the IFA that the play-off will go ahead, though a source 'close to the Iraqi team' told the outlet that 'there are lots of obstacles to overcome'.

Iraq haven't played at a World Cup since 1986, but won 12 out of their 20 games in an expanded Asian qualifying format to reach the play-offs.

That included a 3-2 aggregate win over the UAE in the fifth and final round of the competition.

The UAE could technically be spared elimination under FIFA regulations - though that would depend on whether or not Iran withdraw from the World Cup.

The regulations state that, in the event of a nation withdrawing or being taken out of the competition, they will be replaced with 'a nominated alternate, often the direct runner-up from the relevant qualifying playoff or highest-ranked non-qualified team from that confederation'.

In the first scenario, Iraq would be given Iran's spot in the tournament, with UAE then potentially replacing them in the play-off - though, of course, that would rely on a decision being made in the imminent future given the scheduling of the play-offs.

Whether that decision is close, or even being considered yet, is unclear - but US President Donald Trump says he 'doesn't care' either way.

"I really don't care [if Iran participates] he said (as per The Athletic). "I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They're running on fumes."

