Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus is set to work with a new coach as West Ham are poised to sack Julen Lopetegui

The East London club have not lived up to expectations under Lopetegui this season despite splashing the cash in the transfer market

Should the Hammers sack Lopetegui, Kudus could be working with a former Chelsea coach at the London Stadium

Mohammed Kudus could soon adapt to a new managerial approach, as reports suggest West Ham is about to part ways with Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish coach, who succeeded David Moyes last summer, was entrusted with revitalising the Hammers and received over $160 million to bolster the squad.

Mohammed Kudus’ West Ham are reportedly on the verge of sacking Julen Lopetegui after a dismal performance so far. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

However, his tenure has been underwhelming. The team is languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, just seven points clear of relegation.

West Ham's struggles under Lopetegui

West Ham’s struggles have intensified in recent weeks, with consecutive heavy defeats highlighting their defensive frailties.

Conceding nine goals across two matches while managing only one in reply has further increased the pressure on Lopetegui.

In addition, the former Real Madrid and Sevilla tactician has also been accused of misprofiling his key players, particularly Kudus.

Opting to play the Ghanaian out of his favourite positions.

West Ham to sack Julen Lopetegui

According to the Guardian, the situation has also deteriorated behind the scenes, with the East London club ready to part ways with Lopetegui.

The report indicates a strained relationship between Lopetegui and the club’s technical director, Tim Steidten, with the latter reportedly staying away from the training ground due to a breakdown in communication.

Kudus to work with ex-Chelsea coach?

Amidst the uncertainty, former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Lopetegui.

According to Mail Online, Potter has already engaged in discussions with West Ham and is the front-runner for the role.

Why Potter is ideal for Kudus' West Ham?

While Potter’s stint at Chelsea fell short of expectations, his remarkable work at Brighton showcased his ability to build competitive teams on limited budgets.

At Brighton, he developed a cohesive playing style and nurtured young talent, transforming the Seagulls into a formidable force in the league.

Should Potter take the helm, he would inherit a squad brimming with potential, including Kudus, whose technical prowess and attacking versatility could thrive under a tactician known for fostering dynamic football.

The 49-year-old's approach could provide the stability and vision West Ham needs to regain momentum and climb back into the league's top half.

For Kudus, a managerial change offers the chance to refine his role and impact further in East London as the Hammers look to realign their season under fresh leadership.

Football expert raises concerns about Kudus' playing style

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding Mohammed Kudus' performances for West Ham United, as fans and pundits critique the 24-year-old’s playing style.

Despite showcasing exceptional dribbling ability, Kudus has faced criticism for being “selfish” on the ball.

A football analyst has shared insights on how the Ghanaian midfielder can refine his approach to elevate his game.

