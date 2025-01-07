Rahim Banda, in a video, was spotted bonding with his girlfriend Janiece Emefa as she arrived in Ghana from abroad to spend time with him

The former child actor's girlfriend shared some memorable moments from her trip, including her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport

The video of Rahim Banda bonding with Janiece Emefa triggered positive reactions from fans, who gushed over the couple's relationship

Popular former child actor Rahim Banda and his beautiful girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, courted attention after a video of them together surfaced on social media.

Rahim Banda bonds with his girlfriend Janiece Emefa in Ghana as she returns from abroad.

Source: Instagram

The former Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative ambassador under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and son of legendary movie producer Alhaji Banda, popularly known as Bandex and his Janiece, an internet personality, had been in a romantic relationship for a long time since they went public in 2020.

Over the years, the couple have frequently shared photos and videos of themselves from their numerous trips and private picnic dates.

Rahim Banda bonds with Janiece In Ghana

Janiece Emefa recently took to her official Tiktok page to share a video of her recent trip to Ghana to spend quality time with her boyfriend Rahim Banda during the New Year's celebration after many months apart.

The famous social media personality has been studying abroad for many months. She has been spotted hanging out and travelling to exotic locations like Paris with her close female friends on several occasions.

In the viral TikTok video, Janiece Emefa shared her travel preparations and journey, including her exit from her apartment, her flight and her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, where she received a special welcome from her boyfriend, Rahim Banda.

Janiece could not hide her excitement as she and Rahim Banda departed the airport, got into a luxurious car and journeyed to the ex-child actor's plush home.

Watch the video of Rahim Banda and Janiece Emefa in Ghana below:

Rahim Banda and Janiece Emefa stir reactions

Many fans thronged into the comment section of Janiece Emefa's social media post to gush over the couple's relationship and close bond. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hajiaba commented:

"See how Rahim is happy 😍😍😍."

Zabeth.xx said:

"Awww🥺❤️.. I have missed you guys."

Jenny_mingle commented:

"I want to see a video of you guys when you met at the airport after a long time 😂😂😂."

Jackie said:

"I'm so so happyyyyyyyyyy."

pretty cutty commented:

"I will be waiting for a video from you guys on YouTube."

