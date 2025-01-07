A video of Kumchacha sharing his expectations of the John Mahama administration has generated talking points online

The founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, is receiving a lot of flak on social media following his remarks about former President Nana Addo Dankwa and his wife, Rebbecca Akufo-Addo.

It all happened when the outspoken prophet, speaking in an interview on the sidelines of President John Mahama's inauguration, opted to lash out at the immediate President, Nana Akufo-Addo, by questioning his impact on the country in the last eight years.

Ghanaians slam Kumchacha over comments made against Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife. Photo credit: @tv3_ghana/X

"We all know the bad governance Nana Akufo-Addo introduced to Ghana, coupled with the fact that he is the worst President the world has seen. Today is his last day in office as we introduce a better government. Today is the day we are inaugurating John Mahama, which is why I am here. Today, the enemy is gone. Nana Addo was the enemy."

Quizzed on whether he aimed to create an impression that President Akufo-Addo did not undertake any project to benefit Ghanaians, Kumchacha retorted that what he did was to use $58 million for a swimming pool under the guise of building a national cathedral.

Kumchacha also poked fun at Nana Akufo-Addo's wife, accusing her of being a frowner who also keeps a straight face when she appears in public.

Kumchacha concluded by indicating that Ghanaians will see a difference in governance in the next four years.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 23,000 likes and 800 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide Kumchacha

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have shared varied opinions on Kumchahcha's comments about President Akufo-Addo.

FABLOUS commented:

"So adom tv don't have any wise person to interview right, we don't expect nonsense in 2025."

Nkwagye3 kuruwaa added:

"He don't even have respect for elder as a man of God."

Akosua Brago added:

"I don't do politics but u shouldn't have spoken like that.it's not nice."

Nkwagye3 kuruwaa reacted:

"A pastor don't talk like that."

sweettilly added:

"Why laughing be by force?"

ferick.angel wrote:

"Kumchacha, these are hard words."

Direction on Mahama's inaugural attire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, founder of Lord's Parliament Chapel International, gave President John Mahama spiritual direction regarding his inauguration attire.

In a video, the revered man of God urged President Mahama to ensure that his inauguration outfit included the colour red.

Apostle Amoako Atta said Mahama could even wear red underwear and advised him not to joke with the message.

He explained that red signifies victory in the spiritual realm.

