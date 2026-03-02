Controversial Ghanaian seer Karma President is trending after an old prophecy about the death of Ali Khamenei resurfaced

The Iranian leader was reportedly killed on February 28, 2026, during joint military operations by the United States and Israel

In a January 13 video, Karma President claimed Israel would strike Iran’s leader and warned Africans living there to leave

Controversial Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has earned plaudits after an old prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death surfaced on social media.

The Iranian Supreme Leader was reportedly killed on Saturday, February 28, 2026, after a joint military operation by the United States and Israel.

According to the New York Times, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) shared information with the Israeli military, which carried out the airstrikes on Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that combat operations against the Middle Eastern Country had commenced over its attempts to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Karma President’s Ayatollah Khamenei prophecy surfaces

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Karma President shared on January 13, 2026, the seer prophesied doom for the Iranian Supreme Leader.

“Iran's leader would soon be killed. Israel would carry out the attacks and give credit to the United States. Israel's leader should stop what he's doing. We want peace in the world,” he said.

Karma President also warned Africans staying in Iran to leave the country because he could foresee conflict and hardship hitting the country as a result of the upcoming conflict.

"Our people in Iran should wake up. If you're a black person in Iran, find somewhere else to go and hide. Because what is coming this time is no joke. There is a coffin following the Iranian Supreme Leader," he said.

Karma President called on people to take him seriously, as he had previously prophesied doom for former Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, which was ignored until he passed away in a helicopter crash.

Reactions to Karma President's Iran prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy shared by Karma President on the Iranian Supreme Leader's death.

Kwality_Thebarber said:

"This man is powerful 🔥🔥🔥."

chinex24 wrote:

"I remember the day you made this prophecy; the seer remains blessed."

EVERSTONE marble & granite LTD commented:

"Aswear the world needs to recognise this man by now. All his prophecies have come to pass, Junior Pope, Akwa Pokuko, Nigeria's past election, and so on. Hmmm."

Osei Tutu (OT) said:

"The first person who came to my mind when the attack started was you. Your prophecy is being confirmed 🔥🔥."

Karma President's doom prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's prophecy about a Ghanaian man of God's death had ignited debate after Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi passed away.

In a video on February 12, 2026, he warned that several powerful men of God would die in the year, less than 24 hours before the popular preacher tragically lost his life.

