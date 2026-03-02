A viral video showcases an African man of God counting vast amounts of cash post-service

Discussions emerge around faith, prosperity, and the role of spiritual leaders in today's society

The video highlights social media's influence on public perception of faith and financial success

An African man of God has captured widespread attention online. A video circulating on social media shows him and his family surrounded by large amounts of cash.

Man of God Amazes Fans With Stacks of Cash After Church Service, “Business Is Booming”

Source: UGC

The striking scene has sparked conversations about prosperity, faith, and the impact of spiritual leadership.

The video captures the religious leader and his family meticulously counting stacks of money, reportedly in Ugandan shillings.

A large white sack overflowed with notes, while a mini bucket also held a significant portion of the heap that could not fit into the containers.

Observers were captivated by the sheer volume and the apparent organisation of the cash. In casual remarks, the man of God attributed the abundance to booming ventures linked to his ministry, a statement that has been widely shared and discussed online.

Watch the X video below.

The clip has generated significant online engagement, with viewers marvelling at the scale of the funds and commenting on the interplay between faith and financial prosperity.

Many noted how the video humanises the religious leader, showing both his devotion and his ability to manage resources effectively. Others debated the implications of such wealth accumulation for spiritual leaders, reflecting broader conversations about transparency and ethics in religious institutions.

Beyond the monetary display, the video underscores the influence of social media in shaping public perception. It offers a glimpse into the life of a man of faith whose reach extends beyond the pulpit into the digital space. As discussions continue, the story remains trending, drawing attention to how faith, entrepreneurship, and media intersect in modern African societies.

Peeps react to the pastor's mounting of cash

Ghanaians have thronged the comment sections as they share their takes on the man of God's video trenidng online. below are some intersting comments on the video.

@buyimac28 wrote:

"Clearly shows he is not doing it for the church, but who am I, even after seeing this video, they will be donating more!"

@The_Official_D1 wrote:

"Pastor don cash out big time."

@I_Cant_Shout added:

"It’s getting deposited into God’s Account."

@NeneeAmazon commented:

"Real business in Africa."

@bacceyM wrote:

"All the money is God’s money o."

Camera captures attempt to burn pastor's church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a tense moment unfolded on Monday, February 9, after an attempted arson attack was foiled at the Grace Mountain Ministries auditorium associated with popular Ghanaian preacher Pastor Agyemang Elvis.

According to eyewitness accounts and circulating video footage, a woman was apprehended while allegedly attempting to set the Alpha Hour Auditorium on fire.

The incident occurred during the day when church activities were minimal, a factor that may have prevented a much more devastating outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh