Akabenezer Holds Press Conference Ahead of UK Concert at O2 Indigo

Ghanaian comic actor and skit maker Akabenezer officially held a press conference on 26 February 2026 ahead of his much-anticipated United Kingdom performance.

The media engagement, organised as part of preparations for the upcoming Dr Likee Live show in London, brought together industry stakeholders, bloggers, entertainment pundits and supporters eager to hear what the celebrated entertainer has in store for fans abroad.

The atmosphere was lively as cameras flashed and conversations buzzed around the scale of the production being planned.

Notably, celebrated actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was present to show her support. Popular Kumawood actor Opoku Bilson was also in attendance, adding star power to the event.

Their presence highlighted the strong backing Akabenezer continues to enjoy within Ghana’s entertainment industry.

The event served as the formal launch for the Dr Likee Live concert scheduled to take place at O2 Indigo.

According to the team, the show is designed to showcase Ghanaian comedy and stage performance on an international platform, blending humour, culture, and live theatrical elements.

Akabenezer emphasised that the production would not be an ordinary comedy night but a carefully curated experience reflecting the growth of the Ghanaian creative industry.

During the press conference, he expressed appreciation to fans in the diaspora who have consistently supported his brand.

He also spoke about discipline, teamwork and professionalism as key factors in taking local content to global stages.

The UK concert, billed under Dr Likee Live, is expected to draw a strong Ghanaian community presence in London and beyond.

For Akabenezer, the moment marked another significant step in his journey from viral skit creator to international stage performer.

Source: YEN.com.gh