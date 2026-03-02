Tottenham Hotspur’s injury situation has improved slightly, but not enough to ease Igor Tudor's concerns

Micky van den Ven recovered from a minor issue and played against Fulham, as Pedro Porro and Kevin Danso returned to the squad

Find out the latest news on five key injured Spurs players and their expected return dates, including Mohammed Kudus

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Tottenham Hotspur’s injury situation has shown slight improvement, but not enough to provide real comfort.

Despite welcoming back a few key names, Spurs were dealt another setback when Djed Spence missed their 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, March 1.

Mohammed Kudus is set to return to action in April 2026. Image credit: Camera Sport

Source: Getty Images

While Micky van den Ven shook off a minor issue to feature, and both Pedro Porro and Kevin Danso returned to action, Spence’s late calf problem underlined that the club’s fitness troubles are far from over.

Here’s a closer look at five key Tottenham players currently sidelined and when they could return.

1. Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury sustained during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland on January 4. The Ghana international was initially ruled out for up to three months after the setback.

In a bid to speed up his recovery, the ex-West Ham star reportedly travelled to Amsterdam in February to consult a specialist familiar with his time at Ajax. Encouragingly, there have been no reports of complications in his rehabilitation process.

Now, the expectation remains that Kudus will resume full training after the March international break, with April 11, 2026, pencilled in as a possible return date, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana will be hoping their influential midfielder, who has scored 3 goals and provided six assists for Spurs this season, can recover quickly as expected to help them at the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana and Tottenham playmaker Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Grace Hie Yoon, Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

2. Dejan Kulusevski

According to The Standard, Dejan Kulusevski has endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines after suffering a patella injury towards the end of last season, with his return date still unknown.

Updates from Sweden earlier this year suggested that the winger was still some distance away from returning to competitive action.

Before his departure, Thomas Frank admitted uncertainty about whether Kulusevski would feature this campaign again. However, the Swedish star has been sharing glimpses of his gym work at Hotspur Way, including intense single-leg exercises on his injured knee.

With Igor Tudor having previously worked with Kulusevski at Juventus, there is optimism that the pair could reunite on the pitch before the season concludes, though no firm date has been set.

3. Rodrigo Bentancur

As The Standard noted, Rodrigo Bentancur has also been missing since January after picking up a hamstring injury in a defeat to Bournemouth.

The Uruguayan midfielder underwent surgery shortly after and was ruled out for approximately three months.

A consistent presence earlier in the season, Bentancur is now targeting a return in April. His comeback would provide a timely boost to Tottenham’s midfield options during a crucial period.

4. James Maddison

James Maddison’s absence stretches back to pre-season, when he sustained a serious knee injury in a friendly against Newcastle in South Korea.

Although he has appeared in recent training clips alongside his teammates, expectations remain cautious.

The playmaker is unlikely to feature again before the end of the current campaign, with a full return anticipated in the summer of 2026.

5. Djed Spence

Djed Spence became Tottenham’s latest injury concern after missing the Fulham clash with a minor calf issue, as Flashscore indicated. The versatile defender was left out of the matchday squad, raising fresh worries among supporters.

Fortunately, the problem is believed to be minor. However, it remains uncertain whether Spence will be fit in time for Spurs’ next fixture at home against Crystal Palace on March 5.

3 keys to Kudus thriving at Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed three key factors that could determine Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he continues his pursuit of a first goal for the club.

The ex-West Ham star, so far, has impressed in the 2025/26 season, but he needs to do more to become an absolute success in North London.

Source: YEN.com.gh