Ghana is yet to come to terms with the passing of engineer Charles Amissah, a man allegedly denied care by three hospitals

A sister of the late 29-year-old, in an interview with GHOne TV, opened up about the last call he had with their mother

Social media users have also shared their thoughts on the demise of Charles Amissah and consoled the family

The sister of Charles Amissah, the 29-year-old engineer who died after three government hospitals allegedly denied him emergency care, has broken her silence on the unfortunate passing of her brother

The sister of the late Charles Amissah speaks on her brother's demise

She stated that the last time the family heard from the 29-year-old was when he spoke to his mother on the phone after not returning home from work, which they found unusual.

In this vein, their mother contacted Charles to ask about his whereabouts, where it was disclosed that he had visited a friend in a rented apartment and had given assurance to his mother that he was returning home.

The lady said things took a different turn when they tried reaching Charles Amissah again, only to realise that his line was no longer going through.

"So he spoke to our mom. On that faithful Friday, Charles went to work as usual and didn't return home, which was unlike him. So apparently, after work, he visited a friend who lives in a rented apartment to help him with some electrical issues. Later that evening, he left on his motorbike heading home at Adenta. Our mom actually called him when he was on his way, and he assured her that he was returning home. But after some time, we tried reaching him and it was unsuccessful."

Describing the 29-year-old as someone who was very calm, Rahj expressed pain over his passing, saying that in the heat of the unfortunate incident, efforts to stabilise him by stopping the bleeding could have saved her brother.

Reacting to the move by the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to interdict two medical doctors and two nurses in the wake of the issue, Rahj called for a thorough probe to be conducted to ensure such an incident never happens again.

Details of Charles Amissah's passing

Amissah was an engineer working with Promasidor Ghana Limited at the North Industrial Area in Accra.

He was knocked down in a road accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6.

Upon being transported by ambulance, it was reportedly stated that there were no beds in the three major hospitals he was taken to.

These include the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Colleagues of Charles Amissah hold vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that staff members of Promasidor Ghana held a vigil in honour of Charles Amissah.

A deeply moving video showed Charles Amissah’s colleagues wearing black attire and standing on the compound of their workplace while they honoured the memory of their loved one. They sang, prayed, and paid tributes to Charles Amissah.

