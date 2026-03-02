Ghanaian preacher Samuel Baah, founder of OakLife Chapel International, has reportedly died, with news of his passing going viral on February 27, 2026

Fellow preacher Felix Ebow announced the tragic development on Facebook, as friends and followers flooded social media with emotional tributes

Prophet Baah Samuel reportedly fell ill in recent weeks and was battling to recover before his unexpected passing, leaving many Ghanaians in disbelief

A prominent Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Samuel Baah, has reportedly died, stirring sorrow among friends and followers on social media.

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Baah, founder of the OakLife Chapel International, reportedly dies on February 27, 2026, after a short illness. Image credit: @oaklifechapelint

News of the founder and leader of the OakLife Chapel International’s death went viral on social media on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Facebook user Felix Ebow, who is also a preacher, shared the tragic news in a post on Friday.

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe, but that’s just the way it is. Life throws us curveballs, and all we can do is accept the unexpected. Prophet Baah Samuel, rest well,” he wrote.

Others followed suit, confirming the tragedy while mourning the unexpected loss of a young and vibrant man of God.

"My brother, you have really broken my heart badly 😭. May your gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. We shall surely meet someday in heaven. You were sooo good to me. Thank you wai, medaase😭💔. Da yie menua, Prophet Kofi Baah Samuel," preacher Isaac Anam wrote.

According to reports, Prophet Baah Samuel fell ill in recent weeks and had been battling his ailment with hopes of recovering soon to get back to his ministry.

Who was Prophet Samuel Baah?

Samuel Baah was the founder and leader of the Sunyani-based OakLife Chapel International.

He founded his church as the Dominion Ministry in 2021 before transforming it to OakLife Chapel International.

In 2024, the church celebrated him as a transformational leader in a viral Facebook post celebrating his birthday.

"Thank you, our priest, for bringing out the best in us as a church with your messages of love, prosperity, and righteousness. As we celebrate your birthday, may God's blessings, grace, favor, and guidance continue to be with you!" the message read.

Reactions to Prophet Samuel Baah’s death

Oduro Yeboah said:

"Eiiii, as3m ooo. The death is now hitting left and right."

Albert Agyekum Addo wrote:

"Herr, I am still in disbelief 😭. How can my brother in Christ, whom I always communicate with, die just like that? May your soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏."

Agnes Fosuaa commented:

"You have paid your dues, Prophet. Rest well in heaven 💜 🙏🏻."

Enam Awusi said:

"God show us mercy. What are we not doing well? It's too much for us. Visit us quickly 🙏. My condolences 🤭."

Harriette Araba commented:

"This is indeed disturbing. What happened to him pls? I think I joined his fb live a few days ago🥹."

Deaconness Shirley Obeng Adu dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent evangelist Shirley Obeng Adu reportedly passed away.

Her death was confirmed in several social media posts shared by colleagues on February 18, 2026.

