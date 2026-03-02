Nana Akufo-Addo's granddaughter, Rebecca Rose, celebrated her 16th birthday on Sunday, March 1, 2026

Valerie Obaze shared a lovely video of her daughter looking all grown up with an emotional birthday message

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities, thronged to the comment section of the post to celebrate Rebecca Rose's birthday

Rebecca Rose, the daughter of entrepreneur Valerie Obaze and granddaughter of former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has celebrated her 16th birthday.

Nana Akufo-Addo's granddaughter Rebecca Rose looks all grown up as she celebrates her 16th birthday on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

To celebrate Rebecca Rose's significant milestone, her mother, Valerie, took to her official Instagram to share a video of memorable moments with her daughter throughout her development from childhood to her teen years on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

A slideshow photo showed Valerie, dressed in an all-white outfit, flashing a bright smile as she held her daughter in her arms a few years after she was born.

The video also captured other childhood moments of Akufo-Addo's granddaughter bonding with her mother at their residence.

Valerie also showed a video of Rebecca Rose, whom she welcomed in 2010 with her husband Stanley Obaze, looking all grown up, wearing matching robes with her mother, who filmed the moment with her expensive iPhone 17 in a washroom inside their plush residence.

In the post's caption, the R&R luxury brand founder penned an emotional message to celebrate her 16th birthday.

She wrote:

"And just like that…. I have a 16-year-old!! 🥹 Happy Birthday to the one who made me a mother 🫶🏾 God bless and protect you always, my baby. Please don’t be angry with me for this post 😘."

Many Ghanaians, including notable celebrities, thronged the comment section of Valerie's post to celebrate Rebecca on her 16th birthday.

The Instagram video of Valerie Obaze celebrating her daughter Rebecca Rose's 16th birthday is below:

Former president Akufo-Addo's niece, Olivia Akufo-Addo, marries Jake Randolph in a lavish ceremony.

Birthday wishes pour in for Akufo-Addo's granddaughter

Many people, including celebrities, filled the comments section of Valerie Obaze's social media post with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for Akufo-Addo's granddaughter, Rebecca Rose.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Berlamundi commented:

"She’s beautiful just like her mum ❤️."

Sika_goka said:

'Happy birthday to my beautiful niece."

Toainfluential wrote:

"She’s just so gorgeous. Happy 16th birthday to our lady R. God bless you, love."

Doctorona.atl remarked:

"Happy birthday to your baby. She’s pretty like mum."

