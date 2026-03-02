Comments made by a young Ghanaian man currently based in the UAE amid the renewed US–Iran tensions have triggered reactions

A Ghanaian man currently based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has cried out over his safety amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

Known on TikTok as @mo_t220, the young man shared a video on March 1, 2026, expressing concern for his own safety and that of other Ghanaians there.

A young Ghanaian in the UAE calls on President John Mahama to help ensure the safety of Ghanaians

He lamented that the escalating tensions have seen many missiles being fired toward Dubai, a distressing situation he admits has left him panicking.

The young man has therefore made a passionate appeal to Ghana’s President John Mahama to take all necessary measures to ensure that Ghanaians in the Gulf region remain safe amid the escalating tensions.

"We are appealing to our leader, John Mahama. Looking at how Iran is firing missiles into Dubai, we Ghanaians are afraid and unable to sleep. You hear loud noises when you are asleep. We are appealing to him to do something on our behalf because what is happening here is bad. We are unable to sleep because we are afraid. We are appealing to him to act urgently."

Zionfelix stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran war

Already, popular Ghanaian blogger and media personality Zionfelix, who is currently in Dubai, has also broken his silence on the ongoing conflict in the region.

He lamented the cancellation of all flights in the wake of the conflict after the United Arab Emirates temporarily closed its airspace due to renewed military tensions between Israel and Iran.

Zionfelix, who had planned to leave the UAE before this, however, indicated that Emirates Airlines provided him with accommodation at a top hotel in Dubai while he awaits further travel updates.

He also disclosed that his backpack, which contained two cameras, an Osmo Pocket 3, and a laptop, had gone missing.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei reported dead at 86. Image credit: IranTimes

At the time of writing this report, the video of the young man appealing to John Mahama to ensure the safety of Ghanaians in the Gulf region had elicited a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to concerns of Ghanaians in the UAE

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions regarding the appeal made to President John Mahama over the Iran crisis.

Obidombie Nana Yaa Serwaa wrote:

"Adɛn he sent you? By the way, when you got there, have you sent him money?"

Lhynux said:

"Bro, this is your opportunity to work for GTV. Get closer and give them live coverage."

Naana Addobea stated:

"Forget about Mahama. Tell God to please protect you till you come home."

ROLLEX opined:

"Wow, you guys are lucky to watch a live-action movie. How I wish I were there to witness Sylvester Stallone in action. Keep quiet and enjoy."

BirdView Manhwa N Gamez added:

"You are in someone else's country overseas, and you expect your president to intervene in a war that has nothing to do with us just for your sake? Let's learn to stay in our own peaceful country and help build our future together."

Iran Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei dead

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, is dead.

He reportedly died following strikes by the US and Israel on the Presidential Palace on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

His passing marks the end of one of the most powerful and controversial eras in the country’s history.

