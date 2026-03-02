Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, has launched a T-shirt to welcome the convicted televangelist from prison

This comes after Patricia Asiedua Asiamah's lawyer confirmed that she would be set free on March 3, 2026

The unexpected actions of Angel Asiamah have sparked reactions on social media as users shared their opinions

Angel Asiamah, the husband of the self-acclaimed woman of God, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has thrilled many by launching a T-shirt to welcome her from jail after her lawyer confirmed her release date.

The husband of Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah, launches a T-shirt to welcome her on March 3, 2026.

On July 3, 2025, the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Mama Pat, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Amasaman High Court after being convicted of fraud by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement.

With Agradaa's sentence starting on the day the judgment was given, the woman of God was immured at the Nsawam Female Prison.

After serving for a couple of months, she went for an appeal, and on February 5, 2026, she emerged victorious. The legal filing had accused the first judge of bias. The Amasaman High Court reduced her jail term from 15 years to 12 months, including the months she had already served.

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer confirms release date

In an interview on Channel One TV on Friday, February 27, 2026, Nana Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, confirmed that his client would be released on March 3, 2026.

The lawyer clarified that the preacher’s early release was not out of favouritism but due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, where convicts can be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

This confirmation from Richard Asare Baffour sparked a massive debate on social media. While some were happy for Mama Pat, others questioned why she wasn't made to serve her earlier 15-year jail term after being declared guilty.

Watch the Instagram post of Agradaa's lawyer confirming her release date:

Angel Asiamah launches T-shirt to welcome Agradaa

During a church service on Sunday, March 1, Angel Asiamah unveiled a nice T-shirt, which he claimed would be worn by fans and loved ones of Nana Agradaa to welcome her from prison.

Although he made mention of the availability of other colours, he showcased a branded white round neck shirt which had Mama Pat's picture embedded on it.

It also has the inscription “Pray Every Day” and a prayer emoji, which has since sparked massive reactions on social media.

Watch the TikTok video of Angel Asiamah launching the T-shirts below:

Reactions to Asiamah printing Nana Agradaa T-shirts

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Angel Asiamah launched the welcome T-shirt.

Nana Efua wrote:

“Please, how can I get mine. Indeed, God has done Agradaa good.”

Cossy wrote:

“They should not try to release her on Monday night. They should wait for us on Tuesday to give her a nice welcome in our T-shirts.”

Beauty wrote:

“We need some in the UK. Please, we want some here badly. We need to support our Mama.”

Sabaato wrote:

“Ghana is sweet, 15 years turned to one year, someone has been there for over 50 years, without any serious conviction, bias, and evil leaders in Ghana.”

Jubilation as Nana Agradaa's 15-year prison sentence is reduced to 12 months after a successful appeal.

Nana Agradaa's church undergoes renovation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Nana Agradaa's church, was being renovated ahead of her release on March 3, 2026.

In a video shared by Evangelist Frederick Gyemeso, one of the preacher's junior pastors, a man was seen painting the building.

The footage sparked massive reactions on social media, with many rejoicing over her return.

