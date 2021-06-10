Lorraine Wright's upcoming award by the Queen of England is merited

Ghanaian journalist, Edward Acquah, said Lorraine's record makes the award a befitting one

Wright is the founder of University Gospel Choir of the Year, a medium for gospel choirs in tertiary institutions to grow their skills

The upcoming recognition of Lorraine Wright by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England is well-deserved.

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian-British creative entrepreneur will receive a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to young people through music as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Edward Acquah, a Republic Media Journalist stated that the endorsement of the works of Wright is befitting.

"Impressive. It is always refreshing to read stories about some Ghanaians in the diaspora making us proud. Lorraine Wright truly deserves this honour from the Queen," said Acquah.

Wright is the founder of University Gospel Choir of the Year, a medium for Gospel choirs in tertiary institutions to grow their skills and learn the ropes of the music industry.

She is also a Black British Business Rising Star (Financial Services) Awardee and GUBA (Ghanaian UK Based Achievement Award) Community Champion winner.

In other news, a video has emerged online of Ghanaian artiste, King Promise and 2021 Grammy winner and Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy hanging out.

The video was taken in Nigeria and shows the two artistes working in a studio, and then later at an establishment that looks like a club. It is unknown how soon a record by the two would be released.

The meeting is said to be a good sign for Promise, whose song, Slow Down, debuted on the Billboard Triller global chart in late May 2021.

The same song also made its entry on the Apple Top 100 chart at number one. He previously disclosed that the song is off an upcoming album.

