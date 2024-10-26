A video of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh reacting to the suspension of Parliament has got Ghanaians talking

This comes after he stated that salaries cannot be paid if a budget is not presented to Parliament for approval

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment sections of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, has got tongues wagging after he raised issues regarding the Speaker of Parliament's decision to suspend Parliament indefinitely.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X of @ghonetv, Napo, speaking to Pantang Nursing and Midwifery College students, accused the NDC of preventing the ruling NPP government from presenting a budget.

Napo expresses unhappiness over what is happening in Parliament. Photo credit: @Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Napo lamented that the issue, if not resolved, would doom spell for workers.

"Have you seen that NDC has said they will not allow the NPP government to submit a budget? In January, February, and March 2025, if we do not go to Parliament, that means we will not be able to pay workers. NDC does not have the best interest of Ghanaians at heart."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 13,000 views and 46 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Napo's disclosure

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have shared opinions on the issue raised by Napo.

@TheCyber24 reacted:

"And now he has the audacity to ask for more power? Ghana deserves better! #BawumiaFailedEconomist #VoteForRealChange."

@JnrAlhaj replied:

"What is Bawumia and Napo telling their supporters and Ghana as a whole. No single policy. Kasa by heart nkoa"

@ansoyiri122 added:

"I don’t like the Npp but also also don’t like the fact that they choose this man as their Vp."

Napo calls for peaceful elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, warned persons planning to foment trouble in the 2024 general election.

He said that any acts of violence or disruptive behaviour before, during or after the elections will not go unpunished.

NAPO urged electorates and party faithful to refrain from engaging in behaviour that may affect the country's peace and stability.

Source: YEN.com.gh