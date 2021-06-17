It is revealed that more than 3 million Ghanaians are living in locations outside Ghana

This represents more than 10% of Ghana's population as Ghana is estimated to have 30 million people

Nigeria tops the list as it holds 1 million Ghanaians with US and UK being the next 2 on the list

It has emerged that more than three million Ghanaians are living outside the country, which accounts for more than 10% as Ghana's population is estimated to be 30 million.

This was revealed by two representatives of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre who were hosted by Citi FM on the Citi Breakfast Show on the morning of June 17, 2021.

It was indicated that out of the total number of Ghanaian's abroad, the largest number for one country, which is a whopping one million is in Nigeria.

Following after that are the United States of America and the United Kingdom, which have 400,000 and 300,000 Ghanaians respectively.

The statistics was reportedly obtained from records provided by the United Nations, which one of the reps indicated was a conservative figure for several reasons.

First of all, the figures represent only Ghanaians who left the shores of the country into other nations and does not capture children born by them.

The records also do not capture Ghanaians who might have left the country illegally.

Away from statistics, Teacher Ewuraama, a popular Ghanaian professional tutor has been able to help 40 students with the payment of their school expenses after soliciting funds on social media.

In a narration on her Instagram handle, @teacher_ewuraama, Ewuraama said that she was able to accrue GHc 4,500 which assisted the students from humbled backgrounds immensely.

In a set of pictures that were shared, the students were seen beaming with smiles as they held signs with inscriptions that portrayed their gratitude to everyone who donated.

