• Afia Schwar’s twin son, Irvin Jnr, has stunned fans with a new video dancing

• He made beautiful dance moves while sitting by his younger sister, Pena

• Irvin has many people reacting to his video

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

One of actress Afia Schwar’s twin sons, Irvin Jnr, has shared a video displaying beautiful dance moves.

Sitting in a chair with his younger sister Pena by his side, Irvin made his modern dance moves amid his fine facial gestures.

Pena tried to copy him but was not able to make the moves perfectly as her brother was making them.

A collage of Afia Schwar’s twin son Irvin Jnr. Photo credit: irvin_jnr/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans react

The video has got many people reacting and praising Irvin.

Afia, for instance, wrote that it was the first time seeing Irvin smile:

girl_like_afiaaa: “I have seen ur first smile.”

Dukie also praised him:

callme_dukie: “Geee.”

Elizabeth described it as cute:

elizabeth.banura: “So cute.”

Archers also described it as “so beautiful”:

archersbeauty: “This is so beautiful more of bro and sis moment.”

More fans commented:

iamefyabenz: “That's lovely.”

empress3693: “Nice video.”

juliebaby2006: “Sweet.”

its_me_maxwell: “The love is strong.”

kvnq.junior: “Bruh.”

adoma9961: “Where is yr twin brother.i always see u without him.”

Graduate bread seller gets job

In other news, a former bread seller, Evelyn, a Procurement and Logistics student who graduated with first-class from the university, has finally secured a job.

According to blogger Zion Felix, Evelyn has gotten a job with a reputable company and is gingering up to start her new role on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The blogger first reported how the graduate was making a profit of 50 pesewas on each loaf of bread she sold and begged the public to come to her aid with a better-paying job.

Actress Maame Serwaa changes in appearance

A video of Kumawood star, Maame Serwaa, showing how grown she has become in the past few months has stunned fans.

Maame Serwaa is now a big girl judging by her pretty looks and overall appearance in the video.

She wore a long wig and paced up and down behaving like a professional model.

Her whole look in the video has got some Ghanaians talking about her.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh