Photos showing how Afia Schwar's twin sons grew up in Kwadaso, a town in the Ashanti Region, have surfaced

The narrator said the boys used to live with her sister in those days when Afia worked in South Africa

Another person recounted how popular the boys were at Atonsu Last Stop, where they often played

Afia Schwar has boasted that her children were born in Germany and had never been to Ghana until recently

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, is known for boasting about how she gave birth to her twin sons in Germany and bringing them down to Ghana only recently.

Some photos on social media have proven her wrong or rather exposed her as photos of the twins growing up Ghana, have surfaced on social media.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the boys, perceived to be around five years, are seen like any normal Ghanaian child, and according to the blogger who shared them, itellmymind, that was the time they lived in Kwadaso with Afia’s friend.

A collage of Afia Schwar and her twins. Photo credit; @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

According to the blogger, Afia left the twins in the care of her friend and went to South Africa where she was working by then.

He shared the photos because he says Afia is currently fighting the Kwadaso guardian, claiming that their twins were never with her.

Reaction

It seems Afia’s claim that the boys were never in Ghana till recently has also been declared a lie by another social media users.

Beynahs arena, wrote that she knew the twins at Atonsu Bokuro Last Stop, were they were mostly seen. He said around that time, it was rumoured that their mother lived in South Africa:

beynahs_arena: “I don't talk much and I respect Afia paa cus she is a mother. But as for her children die3 I know them paa at Atonsu Bokuro last stop. By then it was rumored that the boys mother was in South Africa. The used to stay at Mr. Opoku's house all those who know j&j way back in Atonsu Bokuro gather here.”

Mona commented that the twins look like Somalia:

pretty_fat_mona: “These kids look Somalians.”

Ekua was surprised to see the photos:

ekua_gyamfiwaa: “@itellmymind eeeiii you’re mean ooo The picture eeeiii Herh.”

Source: Yen