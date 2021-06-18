Mariah Carey Impersonates Eminem Again on 12th Anniversary of 'Obsessed'

Mariah Carey took to social media and impersonated Eminem in celebration of the 12th anniversary of Obsessed

On the track, the US songstress denied that she dated the popular rapper and said Eminem was only obsessed with her

In a clip on TikTok in which she transforms from herself to Eminem, Mariah can be heard asking why are you so obsessed with me

Mariah Carey took to TikTok on Wednesday, 16 June and shared a clip of herself impersonating Eminem. The US songstress made the funny clip in celebration of the 12th anniversary of her song Obsessed.

The 51-year-old singer participated in the Wipe It Down challenge and transformed from herself to the popular rapper. On the track Obsessed, Mariah addressed the rumours of her alleged relationship with Em.

Mariah Carey impersonated Eminem again on the 12th anniversary of her song 'Obsessed'. Image: @mariahcarey, @eminem

According to HipHopDX, Mariah denied that they were ever an item. A few weeks later, Eminem dropped a diss track The Warning and laid into the singer for denying their relationship. The video was shared on Twitter by the rap news outlet. The hip-hop publication captioned the post:

"Don't let Eminem see this."

The clip has been viewed over 10 000 times since the outlet shared it on the micro-blogging app. Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Check out some of their comments below:

@LuckyLefty99 said:

"Feminem stans touched."

@fakd03 wrote:

"You legit look like a knock off version of him."

@CHilla415 commented:

"Not only is the beef old and the song old, this challenge is old as hell too, lol."

@SaulForbes said:

"Somebody’s tryna stay relevant, hope he does see it though."

@StaxDomino wrote:

"She wants Em to know she's still thinkin' about him..."

@grinchoi commented:

"Em destroyed her on The Warning though. One of the best diss I've heard."

@Atharav85062302 added:

"Somebody tryna become relevant again."

