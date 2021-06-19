. Joselyn Dumas has released beautiful photos on Instagram

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has stunned social media users with breathtaking photos.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Dumas put her natural beauty on display.

From the photos, she was captured wearing a white top.

Joselyn Dumas: Star actress dazzles fans with beautiful photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Joselyn Dumas)

She then flaunt her posing skills as the camera captured her.

She wrote, "HELLURR! What’s Good? When I find the LOML I will first beat him and ask him what took him so damn long."

Despite her funny caption, it is her photos that caught the attention of her loyal fans.

@ohemaapriscyy: "Still in shape."

@maymaytettey: "Hotness personified."

@fafapomaney: "Gorgeous."

@salenatacham: "So naturally beautiful."

@ajanselector: "My crush. i wish you were mine but will never happen."

Meanwhile, Michael Antwi, a Gospel artiste, has accused Kuami Eugene and Kwame Yogot of song 'theft.'

The song at the center of this accusation is Biibi Besi, released by the Kwame Yogot in February 2021, and featuring Eugene.

Speaking to Tony Best on Akoma FM, Antwi claimed his song was released in September 2020, some five months earlier compared to the release date of the song by Yogot.

He added that he intends to take action for what he calls an infringement on his rights.

"The Biibi Besi runs through my song and if anyone uses that in another song, it means that my rights to the song have been infringed upon," said Antwi, who is also an evangelist and radio presenter.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene had said in an interview that he would be a legend like Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, and Daddy Lumba.

In a new interview with KMJ of Joy Prime, he stated that he knows he will not forever be an artiste in demand but he is pretty confident of being accorded the same level of respect the aforementioned artistes enjoy.

He had previously bragged about the high possibility of continuing his reign as the Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards after winning the bragging rights in the previous year.

