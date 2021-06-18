Ohemaa Woyeje has broken down why Captain Smart joining Onua FM from Angel FM won't make any difference

Captain previously hosted Anopa Bɔfoɔ, the morning show on Angel FM until he joined Media General

Ohemaa reckons new host Kofi Adoma has more following who will eagerly tune in to Angel FM to listen to him

Angel FM Presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje has expanded on her opinion that her former colleague, Captain Smart will lose a lot for leaving the station to join Onua FM.

In an interview with Zionfelix, she shared an analogy that radio listeners often listen to personalities based on their love for them.

She added that as it stands, Kofi Adoma, the new host of Anopa Bɔfoɔ, the morning show on Angel FM has a bigger following compared to Smart.

Kofi Adoma has more numbers than Captain Smart: Ohemaa Woyeje on Smart leaving Angel FM. Photo source: Facebook (Kofi Adoma, Captain Smart and Ohemaa Woyeje)

Source: Facebook

Per Ohemaa's estimation, Adoma has the following to positively affect the listenership base of the morning show.

"As I said in our line of work, everyone has their die-hard fans. People don't only listen to stations because of their names but because of personalities, so they listen to a station based on who is on air," explained Ohemaa.

"So his (Captain Smart) followers will join him on the new station but the thing is Adoma equally has his serious followers. And if it's about social media and their following then Kofi has numbers"

Skip to 3 minutes 3 seconds to hear Ohemaa's take on Kofi Adoma and Captain Smart.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa said Smart had lied about the real reasons why he was suspended by Kwaku Oteng, the founder of Angel Group of Companies, the parent company of Angel FM.

Speaking about the suspension, Ohemaa Woyeje said Smart's suspension had nothing to do with orders from the GRA.

In other news, Media General Ghana, the parent company of TV3, and Mona Gucci, a television presenter with the company have been sued by self-acclaimed actress and artiste, Diamond Appiah for defamation.

An affidavit seen by YEN.com.gh lists the date of the writ of summons as June 14, 2021. It is believed that the suit is a result of statements made by Gucci on her show on Onua FM owned by the first respondent.

Appiah is asking for the court to award a cost of 1 million Ghana cedis against the defendants for smearing her name.

