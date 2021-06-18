Socialite, Diamond Appiah, has sued TV3's parent company and Mona Gucci for defamation

The writ against Media General Ghana and Gucci was filed on June 14, 2021

Appiah is asking for one million cedis in damages

Media General Ghana, the parent company of TV3, and Mona Gucci, a television presenter with the company have been sued by self-acclaimed actress and artiste Diamond Appiah for defamation.

An affidavit seen by YEN.com.gh lists the date of the writ of summons as June 14, 2021. It is believed that the suit is a result of statements made by Gucci on her show on Onua FM owned by the first respondent.

Appiah is asking for the court to award a cost of 1 million Ghana cedis against the defendants for smearing her name.

"An Action having been commenced against you by the issue of this writ by the above-named plaintiff, Diamond Appiah," reads part of the writ.

"You are hereby commanded that within eight days after service of this writ on you inclusive of the day of service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you."

People have poked fun at her for the suit because she trolls other personalities like MzBel, and says made-up stuff about them.

Doreen wrote: "hey gave her a dose of her own medicine and she can’t take it..nonsense!!! What haven’t you done and said to mzbel?? Get a tough skin, if you ready to troll"

"Mzbel shld also sue her then...she can't take a bitter pill but can insult ur fellow woman anyhow," commented Newland Ann.

Comfort added: "Eiiii na diamond does she no pain boi den mzbel is a good personoooo boiii God bless u nana akua u r too good"

Find details of the suit below.

