Ex-Man United man Fosu-Mensah names his all-time favorite Ghanaian musicians

Former Manchester United player, Fosu-Mensah, has dropped a list of his favorite Ghanaian musicians

He indicated that he used to listen to Castro's songs a lot and added others he felt were also good

The likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and the new generation musicians did not make the list

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who is currently in the country for holidays has named the Ghanaian musicians he feels are good.

The Bayer Leverkusen man in an exclusive interview in Ghana indicated that he listens to a lot of Ghanaian music wherever he finds himself.

Asked to mention off the top of his head Ghanaian singers he had some form of affinity to, the ex-Manchester United star mentioned that he listens to songs made by Castro a lot.

To add to his list, Timothy Fosu Mensah indicated that musicians like Sarkodie, King Promise, and Bisa Kdei were very good.

Speaking about King Promise, Fosu-Mensah revealed that he met the CCTV crooner some years ago at a festival he attended in Amsterdam.

The footballer added that due to the fact that King Promise has a song with a Dutch artiste from his area, he listens to his songs most of the time.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah's list excludes the likes of Ghana's dancehall greats Samini, Stonebwoy, or Shatta Wale.

Among the missing names were artistes from Ghana's new generation musicians including Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog, and the like.

Fosu-Mensah storms Ghana on holidays

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, is in the country for holidays after a long season in Europe with German Bundesliga giants, Bayer Leverkusen.

The former Manchester United player becomes the second Europe-born Ghanaian to arrive in Ghana for the summer holidays after a successful campaign.

Fosu-Mensah left the England-based team, Manchester United famed as the Red Devils in January 2021 after five seasons in the English Premier League.

