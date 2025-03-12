Ghanaian gospel sensation Diana Hamilton has made waves with her determination and hard work as she embarked on a new journey as a nurse in the UK

Diana Hamilton looked elegant in her mix-and-match nurse scrubs and rocked a cornrow braid hairstyle

Many social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's photo as she reported to duty in the hospital

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has inspired many women to work hard after she posted a photo of herself in her new uniform.

Diana Hamilton was photographed in a nurse's scrub just days after returning to the United Kingdom after her successful concert in Ghana.

Diana Hamilton gets a new job as a nurse in the UK. Photo credit: @dianahamilton.

The mother-of-twins looked flawless as she flaunted her bare face without makeup and cornrow braids to attend to patients at the hospital.

Diana Hamilton donned a blue scrub paired with black pants and a chic long-sleeve sweater, putting her own spin on professional attire.

To ensure both comfort and mobility throughout her shift, Diana completed her look with sleek black flat shoes.

Diana Hamilton rocks her nurse scrubs

Diana Hamilton has posted a photo of herself in her nurse's uniform as she reports to work. Some social media users reacted to Diana Hamilton's post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

bigquammy

"Reporting to Duty 🤝. If not healing with songs, she heals with her good patient care 🎉."

goldbygraceapparel

"Omg who are these blessed patients , do they know who is touching them??🙌🙌🙌let the healing streams begin 🙌🙌🔥🔥 an over flow🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 my God."

mzz_jeefah

"Wow first time seeing you in uniform 🥰#thenobleprofession."

mhiz_aduke

"O my God! I cant believe it! You are a nurse.... I always listen to "The name of Jesus" that song is loaded."

moniquefridayy

"Ain't no way! How do you manage all these?."

pepsybascomb

"Okay…good morning Senior Sister 😍."

rushrfc1

"A different life all together. You are blessed and highly favored!🔥."

rhoserwaaah

"Secrets you guys will never know unless she tells you 🤣😉😉."

nana_acheampomah

"My Nurse Practitioner ❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photo below:

Diana Hamilton slays in a purple gown

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton looked glamorous in a short-sleeved purple floor-sweeping gown at the 2025 Awake Experience concert.

Diana Hamilton wore an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup for her electrifying performance. She shared the video with this caption:

"Very soon The Lord will bring to an end the suffering, the pain, the hurt, the poverty and the sickness and in place of it, He will bring strength, joy, wealth, good health, prosperity and the peace that surpasses all understanding. In Jesus's Name."

The beautiful video of Diana Hamilton's purple gown is below:

Diana Hamilton rocks a stylish maxi dress

Diana Hamilton brought Sunyani to a standstill with her custom-made outfit and ministration at the 2025 Awake Experience at the Eusbert Hotel.

She looked regal in a stylish round-neck beaded outfit and a Barbie-inspired hairstyle to the gospel concert.

The video of Diana Hamilton's outfit is below:

Diana Hamilton builds a school in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton, who built a school for a deprived community in Ghana.

The award-winning singer was enstooled as a development queen mother during the official handover ceremony.

Some social media users commented on Diana Hamilton's videos about the school on Instagram.

