Obaa Cee has weighed in on Empress Gifty's drastic transformation after her recent cosmetic procedures

The viral TikTok star nicknamed the gospel singer Ghana Michael Jackson as she talked about the procedures

Obaa Cee's hilarious take on the aftermath of the singer's beauty procedure has stoked a frenzy online

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty recently underwent a series of beauty enhancement procedures.

Obaa Cee Speaks about Empress Gifty's drastic transformation. Photo source: @EmpressGifty, ObaaCee

Source: TikTok

Her first attempt was to whiten her teeth using the composite filling method. She shared footage of her procedure online and tagged her medical professionals.

Before that, a video of Empress Gifty beaming with smiles after obtaining a facial procedure that made her skin look radiant and her lips glowing had caught on online.

The videos of Empress Gifty's new look stoked a lot of frenzy on social media as netizens shared their thoughts on her decision, especially as a gospel singer.

The mother of two remains unfazed and has established that she feels comfortable with her new look.

Obaa Cee backs Empress Gifty

US-based Viral sensation Obaa Cee is one of the numerous Ghanaians who have weighed in on Empress Gifty's new look.

Obaa Cee threw her weight behind Empress Gifty reminding netizens that personal choices needed not to turn into fodder for hate and abusive comments.

Her remarks came off as very comforting for the Watch Me hitmaker. Empress Gifty reblogged Obaa Cee's viral take on her facial procedure.

However, many fans couldn't get over the humour she attached to assessing the frenzy surrounding Empress Gifty.

Obaa Cee compared the singer's PR woes to Michael Jackson when the pop legend was alive. She named her "Ghana Michael Jackson."

Obaa Cee and Empress Gifty stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians reaction to Empress Gifty's new look and Obaa Cee's assessment.

Angela Oduro said:

"Guys she’s saying empre Gifty not empr3 gift pleas ‘’ don’t rush Gifty that’s what it mean.’’😁

Nish wrote:

"Our mummies don’t wanna grow again 😂they all wanna look younger than we the young ones ☹️😂."

Izzy remarked:

"She use her mother funeral cash out. Ibrahim Mahama alone gave her 2 billion old cedis. She take the money to go do surgery Yoo."

Deedee added:"

"hahahaha. Ghanaians turn empress gifty to Ghana Michael Jackson."

Obaa Cee tries a Mohawk

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaa Cee had been spotted in a cheerful mood, during an appointment where she experimented with a fresh new hairstyle.

Her attempt at rocking a mohawk quickly made its way to social media, sparking excitement among her fans on TikTok.

Many social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on her Obaa Cee's mohawk. While others laughed at her new look, others spoke about how much they admired it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh