Two former students of Achimota School rekindled their love during the school’s 2025 Founders Day celebration.

Daniel shared how he met his wife on campus when they were both students at Achimota School about 25 years ago.

In a Facebook post, Daniel and his wife were both Dining Hall Prefects while in school and they have been together since then.

He encouraged current male students who are in love with their schoolmates to take it seriously.

“Those of you who are checking out some girls on this side don’t let anyone tell you that you are wasting your time. I was in Guggisberg House, and she was in Slessor House. I was Dining Hall Prefect, and she was Girls Dining Hall Prefect but better than that she was holding me down when I was right here.”

“She’s been my girlfriend for 25 years and she’s been my wife for 15 years. It all started here (Achimota School),” she added.

Daniel appreciated his wife and then went on his knees to propose again after 15 years.

“Thank you so much. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I want to ask you to be my wife one more time for the rest of my life.”

The students and other old students present cheered them on and sang King Paluta’s ‘makoma’.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Achimota lovers

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Serwaa Kyeretwie on Facebook. Read them below:

Adjoa Lartey said:

“Aww this so sweet!!! I remember I attended SU for the first time because Prefect Daniel came to talk to us SS1s to attend, and he gave us Tampico and I was thinking, what a fine boy... I will attend this SU 😅😅😅.”

Frank Dankyi Agyei wrote:

“The foundation of this relationship is food.”

Naabs P Ofori – Dankwa said:

“I’m grinning from ear to ear … kyerese odo di3333 mi p3 paaaaa. 😂🤣😂🤣. This is beautiful 😻.”

Abigail Emefa Buckner wrote:

“Motowners love marrying each other. The Buckners are also here. Married for 13 years.”

Faakorvi Abla said:

“The 1%.”

Geoffrey Kabutey Ocansey wrote:

“Solid guy, romantic, God fearing, bold, handsome and very articulate. Fine boy with brains. Charlie the brotherhood is proud of you. See how the ladies are confessing here how your handsome and niceness attracted them to join Scripture Union sessions. You used your attraction positively.”

Jose George said:

“Brotherhood wouldn't be proud of you if you didn't marry her.”

Maud Amenu wrote:

“In this life, just find your person.That’s all🥰.”

