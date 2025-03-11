A young Ghanaian has taken to social media to celebrate after receiving his first salary as a worker abroad

In a trending video on TikTok, the man was seen in a long queue waiting for his turn to receive his salary

Many netizens who came across the video thronged the comments section to express their varied opinions

A young Ghanaian who recently relocated abroad for greener pastures was over the moon after receiving his first salary as an employee in a foreign land.

In a video circulating on social media, the young man looked visibly excited as he joined a long queue of migrant workers who were awaiting their salaries.

A Ghanaian man jubilates after receiving his first salary abroad.

While the unnamed man was patiently waiting his turn to receive his pay, one of his colleagues was heard hailing him in the background.

The young Ghanaian man appeared to have relocated to an Asian country from Ghana a few months ago and secured a job as a factory worker.

As his friend kept hailing him with accolades, he was captured in the video waving his credit card while smiling in anticipation for his first monthly salary.

"First pay, baba, first pay. Look at the queue, first pay. You sit home and spew nonsense while we are here taking money, money in the car," he said.

The long queue led to a waiting van, where an Asian man was seen doling out cash to each of the workers.

The young Ghanaian man celebrates his first payment after moving abroad to seek greener pastures.

The young man is one of several Ghanaians working as factory hands abroad, and for many of them it is just a stepping stone to better opportunities.

Quite recently, a young Ghanaian man took to social media to celebrate after securing a job as a factory hand.

He indicated in a TikTok video that he got the job in a secondhand clothing factory, only a few days after he relocated to the United Kingdom to join his family.

While sharing his experience, he said the job was tough and added that it was not for lazy people.

Below is the video of the young Ghanaian man in the queue waiting for his salary:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's salary video

The young Ghanaian man's video sparked significant reactions on social media, with a few netizens sharing their views.

@NANA-Gh said:

"$80 dollars."

@tuga@7703 replied:

"Africans and hate on their own people, very sad, 80 is money in all African countries, even some people paid 50 dollars in Africa."

@Roger’s also said:

"Hate will never win my guy may we all be great."

Unemployed lady relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady who relocated abroad for a better life took to social media to cry over her inability to secure a job.

The lady said she had applied for over 100 jobs since moving to Canada to seek greener pastures, but her efforts were unsuccessful so far.

This sad ordeal, she said, got her questioning if she was a resident of the North American country like everyone else who had secured jobs.

