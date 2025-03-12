Talented Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama left many people in awe of her graduation pictures after completing her undergraduate degree from the University of Ghana

She took to her Instagram page to share beautiful graduation pictures of her posing with a white BMW i8

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate her, while others talked about her beautiful graduation pictures

Dancing With Purpose (DWP) dancer, Lisa Quama has announced that she has graduated from the University of Ghana (UG) Legon.

Lisa Quama drops graduation pictures

Lisa Quama took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of her announcing that she had graduated from the University of Ghana (Legon).

She wore a three-piece suit, a lovely suit, and she completed her look by wearing her graduation cap, and gown.

The talented dancer wore a branded medal from the university indicating that she graduated with honours.

One thing that made Lisa Quama's graduation pictures stand out was the white BMW i8 she posed with. She stood beside the sports car, and in other pictures, she stood in front of the sports car while posing beautifully.

The international Ghanaian dancer in the caption of the carousel post containing the pictures wrote that she would not have been able to graduate without God.

She noted that she was not going to write any long speeches and that she would spare her thousands of that.

"Let me spare you the long speech. GOD DID🎓🥹," Lisa Quama wrote in the Instagram caption of the carousel post.

In the caption of the Instagram video, the 22-year-old noted that she had completed her undergraduate degree and that the next step in life had to do with taking over the world.

"Finished my four year sentence; next stop, the world🎓!"

Reactions to Lisa Quama's graduation pictures

Former DWP dancer and AfroStar Kids Academy founder Afronita, and several other DWP members such as Endurance Grand, Championrolie, comedian Clemento Suarez and several others took to the comment section to congratulate Lisa Quama.

Others also commented on the talented dancer's lovely three-piece suit and how she looked classy in it.

The luxury BMW i8 also caught the attention of many of her followers.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to Lisa Quama's graduation pictures:

endurancegrand

"And he did it beautifully!!"

the_odditty said:

"Proud of you ❤️❤️❤️."

afronitaaa said:

"Congratulations LQ!🙌👏🔥."

dwpacademy said:

"Congratulations 👏."

championrolie said:

"GRADUATEEEE❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉."

darkskinboy8 said:

"Congratulations Doc. Lisa lol🎉,"

clementosuarez said:

"Congratulations adorable."

titilaptop_cbn said:

"Are u graduating from school abi na BMW u dey lunch which one."

Lisa Quama's graduation pictures

Lisa Quama's graduation pictures. Image Credit: @lisaquama

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah earns a Master's degree

Yen.com.gh reported that award-winning actress Jackie Appiah earned a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Ghana.

She graduated alongside her longtime manager, Samira Yakubu, during the university's graduate congregation on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Videos from the ceremony quickly went viral, sparking excitement among her fans, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

