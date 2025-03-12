Michy, Shatta Wale's baby mama, dressed her son Majesty in an apron and a headdress as he readied to help her sell by the roadside

In the photo that went viral on social media, Michy had a broad smile as she fastened the young boy's apron who seemed excited to help his mother

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the photo praised Michy for her entrepreneurial spirit and were elated to see her actively involving her son in the business

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has sparked reactions on social media after a photo of her son, Majesty, helping her sell fruit juice by the roadside went viral.

In the image, Michy could be seen tying an apron around Majesty, who looked excited to assist. The apron had ‘Juice Bae’ boldly written on it, representing her fruit juice business. Many Ghanaians praised her for her hard work and for involving her son in her business.

Michy, the former fiancée of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has been selling fruit juice as part of her growing business ventures.

Often dressed in a simple outfit with an apron and cap, several videos of her engaging with customers, some of whom recognised her and stopped to buy, have surfaced on social media.

Her business has been gaining attention on social media, with many people commending her efforts.

She has also expanded into farming, growing fruits for her juice production and rearing catfish. In January 2025, she introduced a skincare product called ‘Nature’s Botox’ under her brand, M&M Farms, which she promoted on Instagram.

Michy and Majesty selling juices warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Worthy🇬🇭 said:

"So this woman is so business minded and serious like this, then what really happened that Shatta left her…. SM fans, can’t you support her too?"

Jahmiel_Junior commented:

"So Alidu can’t take care of his own son's shame …Upon all the bragging and sharing of money on the street, he can’t take care of his own …. Stonebwoy said in his GIDIGBA song … settings nkoaaa."

Naaracing 10 said:

"Please tell Mitchy I would love to join her to sell, please if you can reach her."

heleys commented:

"Wow, sis you do all, God bless the business. God is with you and Majesty paaawe. I'll support you with prayers ok. Soon the whole world will see your drinks. SM fans are with you ok?"

Yaa bhest lyk said:

"That's the kind of woman we are looking for in marriage."

jaguino6 commented:

"Coolest woman. Go to Aburi on Saturday and see how humble she looks, free with everyone."

